Mohali: Six booked for submitting fake sureties

The Sohana police have registered a case against six persons for allegedly submitting forged documents to secure bail in connection with a CBI case pending before a special court in Mohali. The FIR was registered after the court found discrepancies in the surety documents furnished by accused Gaurav Aggarwal and Sanjeev Kumar. Sections 216, 229, 242, 318(4), 319, 336(3), 337, 338, 339 and 340(2) with Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, have been slapped.

According to the complaint forwarded by the court, Manjinder Singh and Kunal Verma stood as sureties for the two accused and submitted jamabandi records claiming ownership of properties valued in lakhs of rupees. The court sought verification from the Ludhiana tehsildar who reported that the properties mentioned in the documents did not exist in official revenue records.

The court also issued show-cause notices to the sureties. Police said Kunal Verma was not found at the provided address, while Manjinder Singh did not appear despite being served notice through his father. The court observed that there was prima facie material to suggest that the accused, along with the sureties and their identifiers Abhishek and Jagat Singh, acted in connivance and furnished fabricated revenue records and identification documents to mislead the court.

The ongoing CBI case against the two accused involves offences under Sections 120B, 403, 406, 420, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code.