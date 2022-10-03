Mohali: Soldier booked for repeatedly raping woman

Even as Sanjeev Singh, an army man from Jammu, is undergoing interrogation for his involvement in the Chandigarh University video leak case, police have booked another soldier, this time for repeatedly raping a 28-year-old woman since 2014.

The accused, identified as Kulwant Singh of Malerkotla, Punjab, is posted in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The complainant, who is from Nabha and presently residing in Kharar, told the police that she was in a relationship with Kulwant, who is serving in the Sikh Regiment currently, for seven years. In 2014, he forcibly established physical relations with her after assuring to marry her.

Seven years later, on August 24, 2021, he asked her to reach the Punjab and Haryana high court on August 25 for their marriage. But he failed to turn up, and on contacting his family, she was shocked to learn that he was getting engaged to another woman the same evening.

The woman alleged that when she reached the Kharar City police station, the cops didn’t pay any heed, so she lodged a complaint with the Mohali SSP. The complaint was eventually transferred to the Women Cell and following legal advice, the accused was booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code on Saturday.