Mohali: Stepmother among fourbooked for minor girl’s rape

Zirakpur police have booked four persons, including the stepmother, for the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl. All accused have been booked under Sections 376 (2) (n) (repeated rape of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Child from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The incident came to the fore after the victim visited a local government hospital complaining of acute stomach pain. The doctors detected that she was pregnant and informed the local police.

The victim told police that her stepmother, along with her accomplice Bablu of New Delhi, took her to an accommodation near old Delhi railway station on the pretext of getting her work. “There Bablu repeatedly developed physical relations with me without my consent. When I revealed the ordeal to my stepmother, she along with other accomplices assaulted me. I escaped from there and came back to Zirakpur,” the victim narrated to police.

The Mohali police have sent a zero FIR to the police station concerned in Delhi, as the crime took place there.