Mohali tribunal awards ₹60L to kin of 25-yr-old killed in hit-and-run accident

Nearly four years after a hit-and-run accident claimed the life of a 25-year-old factory worker, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Mohali, has awarded ₹60.29 lakh in compensation to his parents, widow and minor son, holding the car driver responsible for rash and negligent driving. The award brings financial relief to a family that lost its main support overnight, though the loss remains irreversible.

The tribunal passed the order granting relief to Neha, widow of Goldy, their minor son Gouransh, and Goldy’s parents, Brij Pal and Sunita, residents of Mubarakpur in Derabassi.

Goldy died on February 19, 2022, after a car rammed into the auto-rickshaw he was travelling in near Baba Peer village, Bhankharpur. According to the case record, the car hit the auto from behind, causing it to overturn. Goldy suffered serious injuries and was first taken to the civil hospital in Derabassi before being referred to GMCH-32, Chandigarh, where he died during treatment. The driver fled the spot after the accident.

At the time of his death, Goldy worked as an operator at a private firm in Mohali and was the sole earning member of the family. His wife was pregnant then, and their son was born after his death. The tribunal noted that the entire family depended on his income.

During the proceedings, the tribunal examined salary records submitted by Goldy’s employer, which showed he earned ₹25,570 per month. Based on his age, employment status and number of dependents, the tribunal calculated the compensation by adding future income prospects and applying the prescribed multiplier.

The tribunal rejected the driver’s claim that no accident had taken place and observed that mechanical inspection reports and witness statements clearly established the car’s involvement. It also ruled that the insurance company was liable to pay the compensation as the vehicle was insured and the driver held a valid licence at the time of the accident.

Of the total compensation, the tribunal directed that his widow, Neha would receive 50%, the minor son 30%, and Goldy’s parents 10% each. The minor’s share will remain in a fixed deposit until he attains adulthood.

