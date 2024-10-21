Menu Explore
Mohali: Two farmers booked for burning stubble

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Oct 21, 2024 08:16 AM IST

In the first case, Sadar Kurali police arrested Jujhar Singh of Kharar for allegedly burning stubble in his field in Lakhnaur, Mohali, and causing air pollution

Police arrested two farmers on Saturday for burning stubble in their respective fields.

In the first case, Jujhar Singh of Kharar was booked under Section 223 of BNS and under Environment Protection Act at Sadar Kharar police station, Mohali. He was later released on bail. (HT Photo)
In the first case, Jujhar Singh of Kharar was booked under Section 223 of BNS and under Environment Protection Act at Sadar Kharar police station, Mohali. He was later released on bail. (HT Photo)

In the first case, Sadar Kurali police arrested Jujhar Singh of Kharar for allegedly burning stubble in his field in Lakhnaur and causing air pollution.

Singh was booked under Section 223 of BNS and under Environment Protection Act at Sadar Kharar police station. He was later released on bail.

In another case, Zirakpur police booked unidentified men for burning stubble in a farm on Zirakpur-Patiala highway near Lohgarh.

