Mohali: Two farmers booked for burning stubble
Oct 21, 2024 08:16 AM IST
Police arrested two farmers on Saturday for burning stubble in their respective fields.
In the first case, Sadar Kurali police arrested Jujhar Singh of Kharar for allegedly burning stubble in his field in Lakhnaur and causing air pollution.
Singh was booked under Section 223 of BNS and under Environment Protection Act at Sadar Kharar police station. He was later released on bail.
In another case, Zirakpur police booked unidentified men for burning stubble in a farm on Zirakpur-Patiala highway near Lohgarh.