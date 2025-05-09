Mohali: Two killed in different road mishaps in Lalru

Two persons lost their lives in separate road accidents in Mohali’s Lalru in last 12 hours. Cases have been registered against unknown drivers in both the cases. (File)

In the first incident, a 21-year-old was killed while his friend escaped unhurt after a car hit their motorcycle near Saini Market in Lalru.

The deceased has been identified as Hari Om, of Budaun in Uttar Pradesh. He was living in Kharar in rented accommodation.

According to police, the accident happened when Hari Om and his friend Khalid were on their way to Budaun to attend a wedding. The were on their motorcycle. Upon reaching Lalru around 12.40 am on Thursday, a car rammed into their motorcycle near Saini Market. Hari Om sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Dera Bassi civil hospital. He was then referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, where he was declared brought dead. Meanwhile, Khalid managed to escape unhurt.

Based on Khalid’s statement, police have registered a case against the unknown car driver and a search is underway to trace the accused. The body was handed over to the family after postmortem.

In another accident, a 37-year-old man, identified as Vinod Kumar Chaudhary, of Ballia in Uttar Pradesh, was killed after being hit by a car while walking home to his rented accommodation in Balaji Enclave, Lalru, on Wednesday evening. He was rushed to the Lalru civil hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Vinod Kumar was employed with a private firm. After the postmortem, his body was handed over to his family. Police have registered a case against the unknown car driver.