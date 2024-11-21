Mohali: Two more arrested in Kumbra murder case

With the arrest of two absconding accused, Mohali police have now arrested all the suspects who allegedly killed a 17-year-old boy and critically injured his 16-year-old friend in Kumbra village last week. The accused are from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh and were residing in paying guest accommodations in the village, said the police. (iStock)

The accused are from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh and were residing in paying guest accommodations in the village, said the police. The police is yet to ascertain their age.

Earlier, Mohali police had arrested four accused, including a juvenile.

Apart from the juvenile, the three arrested accused were identified as Aman Taank, 19, of Sector 52, Chandigarh; and Arun, 19, and Akash, 22, both residents of Kumbra.

All three hail from different villages in Uttar Pradesh and were living in rented accommodations.

Police had also arrested Gaurav, a resident of Sohana, originally from Uttar Pradesh, for aiding the accused. He allegedly provided them with new SIM cards and dropped them off at Chandigarh’s Sector-17 ISBT after the crime.

The incident occurred around 6.45 pm on Wednesday, last week, following a dispute over bicycle parking. The accused allegedly abused and later stabbed the victim, Daman, and his friend Dilpreet. Both sustained severe injuries, with Daman succumbing to his wounds, while Dilpreet remains hospitalised.

Injured critical, shifted to PGI: Police

Meanwhile, Dilpreet who was on a ventilator in a private hospital was shifted to PGIMER on Wednesday. His condition according to the police is critical.

Mohali SSP Deepak Pareek along with senior police officers visited Kumbra village on Tuesday late evening. The situation remain tense since the murder as migrants are moving out of the village after being warned by the local residents.

The kin of the victims along with the locals have sought strict action against those who allowed migrants to stay in their houses on rent without proper police verification.

Mohali police along with Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh appealed to the residents to maintain law and order and peace.