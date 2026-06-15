Mohali: UT to roll out property cards for village habitation areas

The Chandigarh administration is set to introduce urban property cards for residents of “abadi deh” (inhabited part of a village) areas, formalising land ownership in village habitation zones and bringing legal clarity to properties that have so far remained outside the formal land records system. Officials said the initiative is designed to address persistent issues of uncertain ownership, encroachments and fraudulent transactions in “abadi deh” areas. (HT File)

The administration stated that the urban property card, a digital identity document, would provide a verified record of rights, ensuring transparency, security and accountability in urban village real estate. Officials didn’t confirm when it would be handed over to residents, but asserted that the process would be completed soon.

Each card will capture comprehensive property details, including ownership records with full names of legal titleholders, precise plot dimensions and built-up area, and unique city survey identifiers with geo-coordinates. It will also map encumbrances such as active bank loans and liabilities, along with a transaction history tracing previous buyers, sellers and mutation timelines.

Officials said the initiative is designed to address persistent issues of uncertain ownership, encroachments and fraudulent transactions in “abadi deh” areas. With clearly demarcated boundaries and digitised records, the system is expected to eliminate fake documentation, prevent illegal occupation and provide property owners with legally enforceable proof of ownership.

Beyond ownership clarity, the cards are expected to deliver multiple functional benefits. These include faster loan approvals as banks gain access to verified ownership data, improved property tax assessment for civic bodies, and stronger legal standing in dispute resolution, where the card can serve as binding evidence in courts.

Chandigarh has around 25 villages, each with its own “abadi deh” area, where properties have historically lacked formal identification.