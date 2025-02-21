Mohali villagers threaten protest if building bylaws notices not revoked

A delegation of residents from several villages of Mohali on Thursday submitted a memorandum to mayor Amarjit Singh Jeeti Sidhu and municipal corporation (MC) commissioner T Benith, warning of a massive protest if notices to houses that violate building bylaws are not revoked. Led by the Shiromani Akali Dal senior leader from Mohali Parvinder Singh Sohana, a delegation of residents from several villages of Mohali on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the mayor and municipal corporation commissioner urging withdrawal of building by-laws notices. (Getty image)

The civic body has issued notices to residents of several villages, including Mohali, Sohana, Kumbra, Mator, Shahi Majra and Madanpur, under newly implemented building bylaws. Failure to comply could result in the demolition of illegal structures. This move has sparked strong opposition from village residents, demanding the cancellation of these notices.

Led by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) senior leader from Mohali Parvinder Singh Sohana, the delegation urged the withdrawal of these notices. Additionally, similar memorandums were sent to chief minister Bhagwant Mann and the chief secretary. The delegation also requested the inclusion of a resolution in the upcoming MC meeting.

The delegation said the villages have existed for centuries, and most houses were constructed before the villages were brought under the MC’s jurisdiction. However, the civic body did not formulate any specific building scheme under Section 275 of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, making the issuance of these notices unlawful.

Speaking on the issue, the SAD leader said urban building regulations should not be imposed on villages. Sohana demanded the immediate cancellation of these notices, calling them illegal. He urged the MC to develop a special building scheme under Section 275, which aligns with the ground realities of villages. He also stressed that urban regulations should not be applied to villages unless a proper scheme is in place.