News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Wanted for dowry death for 10 years, couple lands in police net

Mohali: Wanted for dowry death for 10 years, couple lands in police net

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 03, 2024 10:18 AM IST

The chase ended on Thursday, after the couple, originally hailing from Bartana village in Mohali, were found living in Sector 31, Panchkula

Wanted by the Handesra police for a dowry death case since 2013, a couple was found living just 50 kms away in Sector 31, Panchkula.

Mohali Police had been pursuing the duo for a decade, consistently tracking their movements. (HT Photo)

Finally arrested on Thursday, the duo, Sukhwinder Singh and his wife, Rajwinder Kaur, both aged around 45, were among four accused booked for the murder of a newly married woman in 2013.

Police reported that the woman was strangled to death.

Sections slapped were 302 (murder), 304-B (dowry death) and 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code.

Two of the accused were apprehended and subsequently convicted. However, Sukhwinder and Rajwinder had been on the run ever since and were declared proclaimed offenders in 2014.

Police had been pursuing the duo for a decade, consistently tracking their movements.

The chase ended on Thursday, after the couple, originally hailing from Bartana village in Mohali, were found living in Sector 31, Panchkula

They were produced before a court on Friday and subsequently sent to judicial custody.

Handesra station house officer (SHO) inspector Gurbir Singh said the couple had been relocating frequently and were finally traced to Sector 31, Panchkula, where they were living under fake identities.

