Mohali woman loses purse, iPhone to snatchers

Police booked two motorcycle-borne miscreants for allegedly robbing a woman of her bag while she was sitting inside her car parked on the roadside in Phase 10. Complainant Jagdeep Kaur, 34, of Phase 10 and a private teacher, told police that she had gone to the market with her son and daughter. Both the accused were booked under Section 379-B(snatching) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Phase-11 police station on Monday. (Getty image)

“I stopped my car to buy coconut water outside Silvi Park in Mohali while my son was sitting next to me and my daughter was seated behind. Two men on a bike stopped in front of my car. One of the miscreants opened the car door and took out the purse and escaped on their bike,” Kaur added.

Kaur claimed that she lost her two mobile phones, including an iPhone, earbuds, and ₹1,000 cash, which she had kept in her purse.

