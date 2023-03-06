Mohali: Woman riding cycle, pedestrian killed in hit-and-run mishaps

Precious lives continue to be lost in road accidents in Mohali with two more deaths on Saturday. A 32-year-old woman died after her cycle was hit by a tractor-trailer near Mubarakpur market in Dera Bassi, Mohali, on Saturday. (iStock)

A 32-year-old woman died after her cycle was hit by a tractor-trailer near Mubarakpur market in Dera Bassi on Saturday.

The victim, Surajmukhi, was riding behind her husband, Surendra Pal.

In his police complaint, Pal said they were on their way to Mubarakpur on their cycle around 12.10 pm. “When we reached the market, a rashly driven tractor-trailer, coming from Ramgarh, rammed into us and fled the spot, leaving my wife grievously injured,” said Pal.

He rushed his wife to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

The absconding tractor driver was booked at the Dera Bassi police station.

In another hit-and-run case, a speeding car claimed the life of a 33-year-old pedestrian near TDI City in Balongi.

The victim, identified as Gangaram, was a native of Uttar Pradesh and currently residing in a hutment near TDI City.

According to Sitaram, brother-in-law of the victim and a resident of Dhanas, Chandigarh, Gangaram and his wife were returning home after shopping.

“While walking back home, a speeding car hit him from behind, causing serious injuries. Gangram was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where he died during treatment,” the complainant added.

The driver in this case also fled the scene. He was booked at the Balongi police station.

In the past week alone, as many as five people have been killed in road accidents in Mohali.

Apart from the two deaths on Saturday, a 26-year-old man was killed after a speeding car hit his motorcycle on the flyover near VR Punjab mall in Mohali on March 3 night.

On February 28, a street food vendor, out to buy vegetables, died after being hit by a speeding motorcycle in Lalru. The day before, a 60-year-old pedestrian succumbed after being hit by a motorcycle at a flyover near Pakki Rurki village in Kharar.