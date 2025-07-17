Mohali: Woman riding pillion on bike dies after crash with tractor

A woman riding pillion on a motorcycle died after being hit by a speeding tractor-trailer near the underbridge on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway on Tuesday. A case under Sections 281 (rash driving), 324 (mischief), and 106 (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the unidentified driver. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim was identified as Meenakshi, a resident of Delhi.

Complainant, Manjeet, told the police that he was on his way to drop Meenakshi at the Zirakpur swimming pool after she had come to visit his sister. As they approached the underbridge, a tractor trailer loaded with bricks sped past them from the Derabassi side.

“I asked the driver to slow down and drive carefully, but moments later, he tried to overtake us aggressively and ended up hitting our motorcycle. We fell, and the bricks loaded on the trailer hit us. I couldn’t note down the number of the vehicle,” said Manjeet.

After the collision, the driver initially stopped but fled once the crowd started gathering. Manjeet rushed Meenakshi to a private hospital, from where doctors referred her to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector-32, Chandigarh. She later succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

A case under Sections 281 (rash driving), 324 (mischief), and 106 (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the unidentified driver.