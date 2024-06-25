Mohali: Youth bludgeoned to death with brick by uncle, 3 friends

A man and his three accomplices were arrested for bludgeoning his nephew to death with a brick in Sarsini village in Lalru on Sunday. Victim’s father said the accused transported victim’s body to Ambala Cantt civil hospital and fled. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim was identified as Bittu, 22, a resident of Masudpur, Haryana.

Victim’s father Randhir Singh said, “On June 22, my son informed me over a phone call that he, along with his friends, is travelling to Chandigarh in his maternal uncle’s car.”

“On June 23, around 4 am, I received a call from my nephew, informing me that Bittu had been murdered. His maternal uncle, along with Bittu’s friends, attacked him with a brick. Unfortunately, due to severe blood loss, he did not survive his injuries,” he told police.

Singh added that the accused transported the victim’s body to Ambala Cantt civil hospital and fled. Police eventually arrested the accused, who were identified as the deceased’s uncle Subhash, a resident of Jind, Haryana; Sunil, alias Sonu, Navin, alias Shabila, and Navin, alias Mania, all residents of Masudpur.

Police presented them before a court to seek police remand for interrogation and to uncover the motive behind the murder. Efforts are also being made to recover the vehicle involved in the crime. A board of doctors were also constituted to conduct the victim’s autopsy.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Lalru police station.