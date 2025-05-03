Mohali: Youth injured in sword attack over family feud

A youth was seriously injured in a sword attack after a long-standing family dispute turned violent in Mauli Baidwan village on Thursday evening. Police officials said an FIR is likely to be registered, and further legal action will be taken following the preliminary investigation. (HT Photo)

The victim, identified as Parminder Singh, suffered deep wounds, requiring seven stitches—four on the head, one on the face and two on the arm—as per doctors treating him at the Mohali civil hospital.

Police said the incident occurred around 6.45 pm when a group of relatives, including Bahadur Singh, his wife Kulwinder Kaur, his brother Makhan Singh, Makhan’s wife Rani, andtheir mother Karamjit Singh, allegedly stormed into Parminder’s house and attacked him with sticks and a sword. The attackers reportedly fled the scene after the villagers intervened.

Duty officer ASI Jeet Chand from the Sohana police station said the victim’s statement has been recorded.

Parminder alleged that the attack took place due to an ongoing family feud. He claimed that the accused, who are his uncle’s sons and their spouses, have harboured animosity towards his family for a long time. He further stated that on Wednesday, the night before the attack, Bahadur Singh and Makhan Singh, allegedly intoxicated, verbally abused his family members. A complaint was lodged through the 112 emergency helpline and statements were recorded at the police station, but no immediate action was taken.

The situation escalated the next day when the accused allegedly broke into his residence and launched the assault.

“We have launched an investigation based on the complaint and will take appropriate action once all facts are verified,” ASI Jeet Chand said. Police officials said an FIR is likely to be registered, and further legal action will be taken following the preliminary investigation.