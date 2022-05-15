Mohali youth killed in hit-and-run mishap
A hit-and-run accident left a 27-year-old scooterist dead in Rurki Pukhta village, Kharar, on Friday.
The deceased was identified as Kamalpreet Singh of Mammupur village, Mohali.
His father, Lakhvir Singh, told the police that he was following his son’s scooter on a motorcycle while returning home on Friday. When they reached near Rurki Pukhta village, a speeding car hit his son’s scooter from behind, causing his head to crash into the concrete road.
As a result, he died soon after while being taken to the hospital. The car driver fled the scene.
On Lakhvir’s complaint, police booked the unidentified driver, who is being traced with the help of the car’s registration number.
-
18-month-old girl charred to death in Dera Bassi hutment fire
An 18-month-old girl was charred to death after a fire broke out in around 40 illegal hutments on shamlat land in Sundra village, Dera Bassi, on Saturday. Fire officer Baljit Singh said mostly children were present in the area while their parents were away at work, when the fire broke out around 5.30 pm. Alarmed by the clamour, the victim, Roopa, ran inside her hutment to save herself.
-
Now, radio tunes to make journey more enjoyable on New Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi Express
Passengers catching the 12.15 pm Shatabdi Express to New Delhi will now be treated to radio tunes. “The new initiative will enhance the passengers' mood, while making their journey more pleasant and comfortable,” he said. The New Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi Express (12045) starts from New Delhi at 7.15 pm and reaches Chandigarh at 10.35 pm after passing through Karnal at 8.35 pm and Ambala Cantt at 9.50 pm.
-
At 43.6°C, Chandigarh records hottest May day since 2013, heatwave returns
The city's maximum temperature shot up to 43.6C on Saturday, making it the hottest May day since 2013, according to the India Meteorological Department. At 43.6C, the maximum temperature on Saturday was the highest since 43.8C on May 24, 2013. Saturday was also the hottest day so far this year. Before this, the day temperature had gone up to 42.2C on April 28, April 29 and April 30.
-
Relief for farmers: Centre relaxes norms for shrivelled wheat grains for Punjab, Haryana
The Centre's ministry of food and public distribution has allowed Punjab and Haryana to relax procurement norms for shrivelled and broken wheat grains, allowing it up to 18% against the existing 6%, without any value cut. In a message posted on microblogging site Twitter, chief minister Bhagwant Mann thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accepting the state's request and allowing a generous relaxation in procurement of shrivelled grains.
-
Fire at Delhi's Narela industrial area, none injured
A fire broke out in a plastic granules manufacturing factory in outer Delhi's Narela Industrial Area on Saturday night, with fire department officials saying that nobody was injured or found trapped inside the building. Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg said the fire control room received a call at 9.10 pm regarding fire in a factory. “So far no injuries has been reported,” added Garg.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics