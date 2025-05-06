Mohali: Zirakpur MC president granted anticipatory bail

The court of additional district and sessions judge Ajit Attri on Monday granted anticipatory bail to Zirakpur municipal council president Udayvir Singh Dhillon, who was named in the FIR related to the recent violence at the government hospital in Derabassi. The FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by Ranjit Singh alias Minta under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT Photo)

Dhillon’s counsel, advocate HS Dhanoa, argued that there was no direct evidence linking Dhillon to the incident. The court accepted the argument and allowed interim bail.

The case stems from a violent altercation that occurred on the hospital premises reportedly following a dispute over illegal mining in Mukandpur village. The police have so far arrested six of the 17 individuals named in the FIR.

Dhillon was named in the FIR after Congress leader Deepinder Singh Dhillon released a video statement accusing the ruling Aam Aadmi Party of failing to maintain law and order. Dhillon alleged that Minta, who led the attack on Hani Pandit and his family, is a known gangster with multiple criminal cases and was recently inducted into AAP ahead of the panchayat elections.

The violence reportedly erupted after Hani Pandit submitted a complaint to the deputy commissioner of Mohali regarding illegal mining activities. The initial assault took place at Pandit’s residence, followed by a second attack at the Dera Bassi hospital.