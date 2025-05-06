Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohali: Zirakpur MC president granted anticipatory bail

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 06, 2025 08:58 AM IST

The case stems from a violent altercation that occurred on the hospital premises reportedly following a dispute over illegal mining in Mukandpur village; the police have so far arrested six of the 17 individuals named in the FIR

The court of additional district and sessions judge Ajit Attri on Monday granted anticipatory bail to Zirakpur municipal council president Udayvir Singh Dhillon, who was named in the FIR related to the recent violence at the government hospital in Derabassi.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by Ranjit Singh alias Minta under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT Photo)
The FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by Ranjit Singh alias Minta under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT Photo)

Dhillon’s counsel, advocate HS Dhanoa, argued that there was no direct evidence linking Dhillon to the incident. The court accepted the argument and allowed interim bail.

The case stems from a violent altercation that occurred on the hospital premises reportedly following a dispute over illegal mining in Mukandpur village. The police have so far arrested six of the 17 individuals named in the FIR.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by Ranjit Singh alias Minta under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Dhillon was named in the FIR after Congress leader Deepinder Singh Dhillon released a video statement accusing the ruling Aam Aadmi Party of failing to maintain law and order. Dhillon alleged that Minta, who led the attack on Hani Pandit and his family, is a known gangster with multiple criminal cases and was recently inducted into AAP ahead of the panchayat elections.

The violence reportedly erupted after Hani Pandit submitted a complaint to the deputy commissioner of Mohali regarding illegal mining activities. The initial assault took place at Pandit’s residence, followed by a second attack at the Dera Bassi hospital.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Mohali: Zirakpur MC president granted anticipatory bail
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On