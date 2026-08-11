Zirakpur property dealer booked for molesting job seeker

A Zirakpur-based property dealer has been booked for allegedly molesting a 30-year-old woman after calling her to his office on the pretext of discussing a job opening. A case has been registered under Section 75(2) (unwelcome physical contact) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. (HT File)

According to the victim, she had applied for a job in Zirakpur and was called to the office of the dealer at Green Lotus Saksham around 1.30pm on Saturday. The accused, identified as Pradeep Mittal, allegedly took her to a flat on the pretext of showing it for a sale transaction. There, the complainant alleged, Mittal touched her inappropriately. She objected to his conduct and told him to take her back to the office, threatening to call the police if he did not. Following this, Mittal allegedly dropped her at Nirmal Society and left.

The woman subsequently approached the police and sought action against the accused. The case has been registered under Section 75(2) (unwelcome physical contact) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.