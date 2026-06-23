Mohali: Zirakpur woman gang raped on pretext of securing husband’s Bail; three booked

A woman has alleged that three men gang raped her on the pretext of helping secure her husband’s bail and later threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident. The complainant stated that her husband was released from jail on September 23, 2025. After she experienced abdominal pain, medical examinations and an ultrasound revealed that she was pregnant. She later disclosed the alleged assaults to her husband. (HT FIle)

According to the complaint, the woman was working at a private company in Zirakpur, where she came into contact with two of the accused, identified as Aamir and Sonu. At the time, her husband was lodged in Hasanpur Jail in Uttar Pradesh.

She alleged that Aamir and Sonu told her about Imran, who could help secure her husband’s release on bail through his contacts. The woman claimed that on September 7, 2025, the two men took her to Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, where they met Imran at a guest house in Joya. She alleged that all three accused gang raped her there. She further alleged that Aamir and Sonu had sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions before the incident and threatened to kill her if she spoke about it.

The complainant stated that her husband was released from jail on September 23, 2025. After she experienced abdominal pain, medical examinations and an ultrasound revealed that she was pregnant. She later disclosed the alleged assaults to her husband.

During the investigation, police examined medical records, ultrasound reports and other evidence. Investigators reported that the evidence collected did not support the claim that the alleged incident occurred at the guest house in Joya on September 7, 2025. According to police records, technical and physical evidence pointed towards an incident that may have occurred around October 8, 2025, and indicated links to the jurisdiction of Zirakpur.

Following the findings, authorities transferred the case to Punjab Police for further investigation. Police identified the accused as Aamir, Sonu and Imran.The police registered a case under Sections 70(1) (gang rape) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation.