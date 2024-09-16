Mohali: FIR against 15 eatery owners for damaging rainwater gullies in Phase 3B2 market

Police on Saturday booked owners of 15 eateries running from booths at the popular Phase 3B2 market for damaging rainwater gullies and blocking storm drains in an apparent bid to alleviate arising stench for gathered customers. An inspection of the Phase 3B2 market in Mohali in August had revealed that the eateries had damaged rainwater gullies near the booths, blocking flow of rainwater into stormwater drains, thereby causing waterlogging. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

The FIR under Section 4 of the Punjab Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act has been lodged against the owners of Super Donuts (booth 130), Burgrill (133), Uncle Jack’s (134), Milkshake (136), Delhi Chutney (138), Soulful Indo Chinese (140), Roti Chonka (150), Tongue Twisters (152), Chai Churi (153), Shangz (156), Veer Ji Malai Chaap (157), Mr Krisper (158), Shawarma Wala (159), Tea Steam Café (160) and Dimsum Box (161), all offering a variety of fast food fares.

Section 4 (penalty for causing damage) of the Act invites imprisonment up to one year and fine up to ₹1 lakh for damaging public or private property.

The action came on the complaint of Ramandeep Singh, sub-divisional engineer of the Mohali water and sanitation department, following an inspection of the market.

During a visit to the Phase 3B2 market on August 22, the team had found that the eateries had damaged road gullies near the booths, blocking flow of rainwater into stormwater drains, thereby causing waterlogging.

Singh explained the eateries had dumped sand and food waste on the road gullies, damaging the storm systems.

Eateries running from booths without water, sewerage connections

Singh further shared that booths in Mohali markets, allotted by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA), did not have water and sewerage connections, as they can be used only for dry businesses.

“Last year, we detected that a few booths had installed sewage pipes and connected them with the storm water system. We got those removed. We did not give any water connection to these booths. Now, our teams conducted a check at the market to find the road gullies being covered with sand to avoid the stink from drains reaching their customers seated outside these shops. These booths have damaged public property and restricted rainwater flow into storm systems for their own benefit,” Singh said.

Mohali deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi, who resides in Phase 3B2, said, “The entire sewerage system of Phase 3B2 has been choked by the eateries. Booths do not have sewerage and water connections. Thus, they resort to illegal ways. GMADA should lay down proper sewage pipes for these booths against a charge, following which the water and sanitation department can give them water connections too.”

He further said these booths had been disposing of their garbage in the market. Thus, MC should also charge them for maintaining the area’s sanitation. “This is a very serious issue and strict action should be taken against the violators to give relief to the public that suffers due to waterlogging amid heavy rains,” said Bedi.

Akbinder Singh Gosal, president of the market’s welfare association, said even after repeated requests, booth owners did not refrain from choking the sewage pipes. “MLA Kulwant Singh, along with former MC commissioner Navjot Kaur, had visited the market last month to check the violations by these booths. Seeing the nuisance created by these booths, the MLA had asked the public health department to initiate legal action against them,” Gosal said.