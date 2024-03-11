Mohali: GMADA largest property tax defaulter

The government buildings in Mohali continue to default in payment of property tax to municipal corporation (MC) since the financial year 2013-14. According to the officials, GMADA cleared an outstanding tax of over ₹ 6 crore last year. (HT)

Notably, property tax is one of the key sources of income for MC which is struggling with a major financial crunch at present.

Out of a total ₹6.31 crore outstanding amount of eight such government buildings here, Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) and Commando Complex under the Punjab Police are among the biggest defaulters of the property tax.

While GMADA building in Phase 8 has to pay ₹5.22 crore property tax to MC till date, Commando Complex in Phase 11 has a pending amount of ₹1.18 crore since 2013-14.

Other than these, the labour department in Phase 10 has to pay ₹5.22 lakh and Crime Branch building in Phase 5 has a pending amount of ₹8.14 lakh.

PWD building in Phase 3-A has to pay an outstanding property tax of ₹4 lakh. District Industrial Centre (DIC) building in Sector 58 has an outstanding property tax of ₹4.3 lakh. Meanwhile, Mandi board building in Sector 65-A and building of Punjab Medical Council in Sector 68 have to pay ₹3 lakh tax each to the MC.

When asked about the MC’s plan to collect long pending property tax from these government buildings, Mohali MC assistant commissioner Ranjiv Kumar said that the issue has been taken up with the higher authorities and multiple reminders have been sent to these departments.

However MC had set a target of ₹35 crore property tax for the financial year 2023-24. Out of total 41,227 taxable units, including residential, industrial and commercial buildings in Mohali, a total of ₹30.71 crore was collected by MC from a total of 26,393 buildings till February 29 this year.

“We have already sent notices to over 2,000 defaulters and will soon achieve our property tax target. Taking stringent action against chronicle defaulters, our teams are now sealing the units who have not paid the dues despite several reminders and notices”, MC commissioner Navjot Kaur said.

Out of total ₹30.71 crore property tax received for financial year 2023-24 till February 29, MC has recovered ₹4.90 crore arrears from previous years.

On other hand an enforcement team headed by MC superintendent Avtar Singh Kalsi has sealed multiple industrial units for not paying the property tax.