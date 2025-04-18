Menu Explore
Mohali: Man who robbed Chandigarh resident at gunpoint arrested, 2 aides at large

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 18, 2025 09:50 AM IST

The arrests came on the complaint of victim Deepak Verma, who had stated that he was robbed around 4.30 am on April 14; while he was on his way to pick up his vehicle from a godown, three men on another two-wheeler approached him from behind and attempted to snatch his motorcycle keys

Three days after an armed robbery was reported in Zirakpur, police have arrested one of the three accused who allegedly robbed a Chandigarh resident after threatening him with a gun and a knife.

A knife and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,000 in cash were recovered from the accused, said Mohali police. (Vikram/HT Photo)
A knife and 6,000 in cash were recovered from the accused, said Mohali police. (Vikram/HT Photo)

The arrested accused, identified as Vikram from Ferozepur, was found in possession of an unregistered Honda Activa scooter, a knife and 6,000 in cash.

According to deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jaspinder Singh, the other two accused have been identified as Rama from Moga and Mani, who are currently absconding. “Vikram has been arrested, and raids are being conducted to apprehend the remaining accused,” said the DSP.

The arrests came on the complaint of victim Deepak Verma, a Chandigarh resident and a driver with a private company.

Deepak stated that he was robbed around 4.30 am on April 14. While he was on his way to pick up his vehicle from a godown, three men on another two-wheeler approached him from behind and attempted to snatch his motorcycle keys.

One of the assailants pointed a pistol at him while another held a knife, demanding money. The robbers snatched his mobile phone and forced him to reveal his Google Pay password, transferring 8,000 from his account.

They also took his wallet, which contained another 4,000 in cash, before fleeing towards JP Hospital.

Police have registered a case under Sections 304 (snatching) and 3 (5) (multiple offenders) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), instead of provisions related to robbery. Police said the recovered Activa scooter is being examined to determine its involvement in other criminal activities.

Mohali: Man who robbed Chandigarh resident at gunpoint arrested, 2 aides at large
