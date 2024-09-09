 Mohali: Married man booked for raping woman - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mohali: Married man booked for raping woman

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Sep 09, 2024 08:50 AM IST

The woman told police that she met the accused, Gurmeet Singh, in 2008, following which they got into a relationship and started living together in Mohali

Police have booked a married man for establishing physical relations with a woman after promising to marry her.

The accused has been booked under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Mataur police station in Mohali. (HT Photo)
The accused has been booked under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Mataur police station in Mohali. (HT Photo)

The woman told police that she met the accused, Gurmeet Singh of Mohali, in 2008, following which they got into a relationship and started living together in Mohali.

Promising to marry her, Gurmeet established physical relations with and she birthed two daughters.

However, he later backtracked from his promise, and abandoned her and their daughters.

She alleged that whenever she tried to persuade him, he would hurl abuses. Later, she learnt that he was already married. Therefore, she shifted to Chandigarh with her daughters and lodged a police complaint.

A cop privy to the matter said police investigation was underway and the accused was yet to be arrested.

Meanwhile, he has been booked under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Mataur police station.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On