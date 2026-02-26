Mohali: Non-teaching staff protesting salary cut against Punjab govt clash with UT cops

A major scuffle broke out between Chandigarh police and the employees of Punjab’s education department, who were protesting against a monthly salary cut of ₹31,000 and were marching towards the chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Chandigarh on Wednesday. The employees had already halted departmental work on Wednesday and locked the gates of Shiksha Bhawan in Mohali before marching towards Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

The protest turned violent when Chandigarh police used water cannons and resorted to a lathi-charge to disperse the crowd at a barricade at the Chandigarh-Mohali border, near Burail Jail.

The protesting employees, under the banner of ‘Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Non-Teaching Staff’, have been opposing the salary reduction and are alleging that it threatens the livelihood of 1,007 families. The employees had already halted departmental work on Wednesday and locked the gates of Shiksha Bhawan in Mohali before marching towards Chandigarh.

According to union president Kuldeep Singh, a protest was previously held on February 17 in Mohali, during which education department officials allegedly assured employees that their salaries would not be cut. Officials had also promised to issue regularisation orders effective April 1, 2018, and to forward the relevant file to the finance department within two days. “However, the department has failed to honour its commitment, and the file has been circulating within the education department since October 10 without being sent to the finance department. Despite repeated instructions from senior government leaders, no concrete action has been taken”, Singh said.

Singh added, “Also in the cabinet meeting held on September 8, 2025, CM Mann had directed officials not to reduce employees’ salaries and to take a clear decision on the matter. After the meeting, Harpal Singh Cheema and Harjot Bains also instructed officials to avoid salary cuts. But five months later, no final orders have been issued. The administration has now scheduled a meeting with finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema on February 27. Meanwhile, we will continue our sit-in protest outside Shiksha Bhawan in Mohali until our demands are met.”