Mohali: Posing as Nihangs, duo robs man of 80,000, arrested

Over two weeks after two men posing as Nihangs robbed an individual of ₹80,000 at knifepoint, police have arrested the duo. A case has been registered against the duo under Sections 309(4) (robbery) and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Phase 11 police station in Mohali. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Dharminder Singh and Harvinder Singh, residents of Maujpur village in Mohali district.

According to DSP City-2 Harsimran Singh Bal, the arrests were made following a prompt investigation into the robbery incident. The complainant had alleged that the assailants, who had robbed him of ₹80,000 at knifepoint on May 20, were dressed in traditional Nihang robes. However, DSP Bal clarified that the accused had no affiliation with the Nihang sect and were merely using the attire as a disguise to mislead witnesses and avoid identification.

The police recovered the motorcycle used during the crime, along with ₹5,500 from Dharminder and ₹4,500 from Harvinder during the course of investigation. A case has been registered against the duo under Sections 309(4) (robbery) and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Phase 11 police station, Mohali.

Both accused were presented before the court and sent to a one-day police remand for further interrogation. The investigation is ongoing to recover the remaining amount and determine if the duo is linked to other similar crimes in the region.

Police appealed to the public to report any suspicious activities and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining law and order in the district.