Mohali’s daily Covid infections shoot past 200 after six months

In no-let up from the surging cases, Mohali’s daily Covid-19 infections jumped to 206 on Sunday after a gap of six months.

It was in September last year, when the cases had crossed the 200 mark amid the peak of the pandemic.

With the fresh cases, the district’s case tally reached 21,862, while the death toll was pushed to 402 with another fatality on Sunday.

Out of the 206 cases, 121 were from Mohali’s urban areas, 34 from Dhakoli, 24 from Kharar, 16 from Dera Bassi, seven from Kurali and two each from Lalru and Gharuan.

Mohali’s active cases stand at 1,359 after 20,101 recoveries.

Civil surgeon Dr Adarshpal Kaur said, “The increasing cases are expected as the second wave has arrived. Residents are urged to follow precautions strictly and also come forward for vaccination, which is available at 27 private hospitals and seven government hospitals in the district.”

120 test positive in UT, 47 in Panchkula

Chandigarh reported 120 new cases, pushing its total to 23,096 and active cases 1,088.

As many as 358 people have succumbed to the virus in the city, while 21,650 have successfully beaten the virus.

In Panchkula, 47 people tested positive for Covid-19, taking the district’s count to 11,332. There are 355 active cases, 10,828 persons have been cured and 149 have died.

Mega camp today

Ramping up its vaccination campaign, the Panchkula health department will be holding a mega Covid-19 vaccination camp on Monday, targeting at least 4,000 people at 42 sites.

“The vaccination drive is taking place across Haryana on March 15. The state has a target of 1 lakh, while Panchkula has been given a target of 4,000. While some will be healthcare workers and frontline workers, the majority will be citizens,” said Dr Meenu Sasan, district immunisation officer, Panchkula.

Dr Sasan said the department had tasked health workers, auxiliary nurse midwives and ASHA workers with visiting their areas and motivating senior citizens to come forward for the vaccine. “We are hoping for a good turnout.”