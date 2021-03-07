IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali’s public libraries closed for over a year
Five of the six public libraries in Mohali don’t have books. (HT PHOTO)
Five of the six public libraries in Mohali don’t have books. (HT PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Mohali’s public libraries closed for over a year

Residents say the libraries are not being opened on the pretext of the pandemic, but in reality, there is no staff to maintain them
READ FULL STORY
By Hillary Victor, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:42 PM IST

For more than a year, six libraries under the Mohali municipal corporation located in various green belts of the city, have been closed due to staff shortage. Five of these don’t even have books. Even though MC officials claim they have been shut due to pandemic, they also say that they are waiting for approval of the staff from the state government.

On the other hand, residents say the libraries are not being opened on the pretext of the pandemic, but in reality, there is no staff to maintain them. Around four years back, the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) had spent 20 lakh on each library and handed it over to MC. In May 2019, MC had made them functional and open to public. But, they have been closed since March last year.

These libraries are in Phases 4, 6, 3B1 and 9; and Sectors 69 and 70. There were around 18 people employed in these libraries on ad-hoc basis, but all of them have been sacked, without being paid their salaries.

MC commissioner Kamal Kumar Garg said one reason for keeping the libraries closed is the pandemic. “Also, we have taken up the matter with state government for approval of recruiting the staff. We are hopeful of opening the libraries in a month’s time.”

The libraries are not well-stocked as the books have been donated by residents and not bought by the civic body. There is also no policy in place for membership or issuing of books. Due to this, students and scholars have limited options and are forced to go to the public libraries in Sectors 17 or 34 in Chandigarh .

Some of them even lack basic facilities such as furniture and drinking water. There are no sign boards to indicate that a building is indeed a library.

MC councillor Sukhdev Singh Patwari, said, “The sad part is, it has been more than one year since the libraries were closed in the name of pandemic. When the state government has opened all schools and colleges, why can’t they open libraries. Even after two years of inauguration, the civic body has not floated tenders for procuring new books. The employees are feeling cheated as they haven’t received salaries and now been sacked. In the Sector 70 library, there are only 1,500 books, which have been donated by residents.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Five of the six public libraries in Mohali don’t have books. (HT PHOTO)
Five of the six public libraries in Mohali don’t have books. (HT PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Mohali’s public libraries closed for over a year

By Hillary Victor, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:42 PM IST
Residents say the libraries are not being opened on the pretext of the pandemic, but in reality, there is no staff to maintain them
READ FULL STORY
Close
On December 11, 2017, the victim, who was posted as assistant manager with Oriental Bank of Commerce in Palampur, Kangra, was returning to his house when his bike was hit by a four-wheeler. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
On December 11, 2017, the victim, who was posted as assistant manager with Oriental Bank of Commerce in Palampur, Kangra, was returning to his house when his bike was hit by a four-wheeler. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh tribunal awards 83L to kin of banker killed in mishap

By Tanbir Dhaliwal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:40 PM IST
The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT), Chandigarh, has awarded a compensation of 82
READ FULL STORY
Close
The highest reserve price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.95 crore has been set for a liquor vend in Dhanas. (HT File Photo/For Representational Purpose only)
The highest reserve price of 7.95 crore has been set for a liquor vend in Dhanas. (HT File Photo/For Representational Purpose only)
chandigarh news

96 liquor vends to be auctioned in Chandigarh

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:13 PM IST
The Chandigarh excise and taxation department is putting 96 liquor vends on auction for the next fiscal, up from 94 in 2020-21
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnal has reported 11,738 cases so far and 156 people have succumbed to the infection (Representative Image/HT File)
Karnal has reported 11,738 cases so far and 156 people have succumbed to the infection (Representative Image/HT File)
chandigarh news

23 govt school students, five teachers test positive in Kaithal

By Neeraj Mohan, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:38 PM IST
Twenty-three students and five teachers tested positive for Covid-19 at a government school in Kaithal on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Representative Photo/HT)
(Representative Photo/HT)
chandigarh news

Haryana Gram Sabhas can pass proposal to ban liquor vends till March 15

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:20 PM IST
Ban on all the financial transactions of gram panchayats and other Panchayati Raj institutions imposed on February 15 will be removed from March 8
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said the first meeting for framing the rules will be held on Monday. (HT File)
Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said the first meeting for framing the rules will be held on Monday. (HT File)
chandigarh news

Open to inputs from industry in framing rules on pvt sector job quota: Dushyant

By Press Trust of India, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:57 PM IST
The Haryana government is open to including suggestions from industry bodies while framing rules for the law that provides 75% reservation in the private sector to job seekers from the state, deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana’s deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said the farmer leaders should hold a dialogue with the government to resolve the issue. (Representative Photo/HT File)
Haryana’s deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala said the farmer leaders should hold a dialogue with the government to resolve the issue. (Representative Photo/HT File)
chandigarh news

Pressure BJP-JJP MLAs to back no-trust motion against Haryana govt: Farmers’ body

By Press Trust of India, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:44 PM IST
In a video appeal to Haryana farmers and state residents, Darshan Pal, a senior farmer leader from Punjab said farmers should approach the BJP, JJP legislators in their homes and offices
READ FULL STORY
Close
In February, a farmer from Jind had also hung himself from a tree, two kilometres from the protest site in Tikri. (Representative Photo/File)
In February, a farmer from Jind had also hung himself from a tree, two kilometres from the protest site in Tikri. (Representative Photo/File)
chandigarh news

Haryana farmer dies by suicide near Tikri border

By HT Correspondents, Rohtak/karnal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:23 PM IST
In his suicide note, the farmer said his sacrifice to ensure the three laws are repealed will not go in vain
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dushyant Chautala said the state government held eight rounds of meeting with industry associations before this law was made.(HT file photo)
Dushyant Chautala said the state government held eight rounds of meeting with industry associations before this law was made.(HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Haryana deputy CM says open to suggestions about private sector reservation law

PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:18 PM IST
"It will be our endeavour to frame the rules by the end of this month. Next month, we will run employment drives in all 22 districts and 67 employment exchanges in the state," Dushyant Chautala said
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Chief Minister claimed that the government had fulfilled 455 out of the 546 commitments made in the election manifesto during the 2017 elections.(HT Photo)
The Chief Minister claimed that the government had fulfilled 455 out of the 546 commitments made in the election manifesto during the 2017 elections.(HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab CM orders immediate action on '7-point agenda 2022'

ANI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:23 PM IST
"The agenda is centered around citizen welfare through a holistic focus on the overarching development of the state," said an official statement issued by the Punjab Government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(iStockphoto)
(iStockphoto)
chandigarh news

Witerati: Women’s Lib, the new normal style

By Chetna Keer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:43 AM IST
The new normal has perhaps done for women’s liberation what the old normal’s Women’s Lib couldn’t do
READ FULL STORY
Close
RS Dharmakumarsinhji (centre) with Frank and John Craighead. (PHOTO COURTESY: AAPNU BHAVNAGAR)
RS Dharmakumarsinhji (centre) with Frank and John Craighead. (PHOTO COURTESY: AAPNU BHAVNAGAR)
chandigarh news

Wildbuzz: The spirit of learning

By Vikram Jit Singh
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:25 AM IST
Sarfrazuddin Malik, scion of a family of erstwhile jagirdars from Dasada, Gujarat, nurtured an inborn, insatiable passionfor falconry
READ FULL STORY
Close
The then state sports minister Anil Vij had tweeted on September 14, 2019 that Dev will be first chancellor of the Sports University at Rai. (HT Photo)
The then state sports minister Anil Vij had tweeted on September 14, 2019 that Dev will be first chancellor of the Sports University at Rai. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Kapil Dev’s appointment as sports university chancellor hits a hurdle

By Hitender Rao, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:09 AM IST
Haryana’s move to appoint 1983 World Cup winning captain and cricket legend Kapil Dev as the first chancellor of the Haryana sports university at Rai in Sonepat has hit a a stumbling block with the state government deciding to withdraw the Sports University of Haryana Bill passed by the assembly in August 2019 following an objection by the Central government
READ FULL STORY
Close
A prospective observational study was conducted in the 22-bed emergency between February and December 2019, and has appeared online in the Indian Paediatrics Journal, ahead of its print edition, in February. (HT FILE PHOTO)
A prospective observational study was conducted in the 22-bed emergency between February and December 2019, and has appeared online in the Indian Paediatrics Journal, ahead of its print edition, in February. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Overcrowding in emergency linked with increased mortality: PGIMER study

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:35 AM IST
The data correlated significant overcrowding in the emergency, as indicated by a high number of non-urgent visits, higher bed occupancy rate, and prolonged stay
READ FULL STORY
Close
The active case ratio has seen an exponential rise in the last three weeks to reach 3% of the total cases after falling to 1% in mid-February. (HT File Photo)
The active case ratio has seen an exponential rise in the last three weeks to reach 3% of the total cases after falling to 1% in mid-February. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh’s daily Covid count crosses 100 after 3 months

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:31 AM IST
Amid the surge, the Centre has told the local authorities to increase the proportion of RT-PCR tests, expand the vaccination drive and take samples from the community to check for mutations in the virus
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP