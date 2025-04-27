Mohali: Truck driver held for killing helper

A day after a 46-year-old truck cleaner was found murdered in Zirakpur on Thursday night, the local police arrested the truck driver who himself informed the police about his body. According to police, the accused, Rahul Kumar of Patiala, killed the victim with a rod following a spat during a drinking session. (HT)

Investigators said the victim, Chamkaur Singh, was killed around 11.30 pm on Thursday, following which the accused abandoned the body on the road and went to sleep inside the truck. Next morning, he informed the police.

“The truck driver was taken into custody for questioning based on suspicion following which he confessed to killing the helper,” said Zirakpur SHO Gagandeep Singh.

The deceased hailed from Klara village in Patiala district’s Samana tehsil.

He had arrived in Zirakpur in a truck loaded with sugarcane along with the accused.

The body was discovered near Raj Medical Store, a short distance from Raju Sugarcane Depot, where the truck was parked overnight. It bore three injuries on the head and blood stains were found on the road. The accused told police that he had transported a sugarcane consignment from Pune to Zirakpur. Chamkaur had joined him as a helper in Samana for the first time.

A case of murder has been registered against Kumar. The deceased is survived by his wife and a son.