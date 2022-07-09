Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali: Two government teachers sacked for unauthorised absence
chandigarh news

Mohali: Two government teachers sacked for unauthorised absence

The ETT teachers were posted at government primary schools in Mohali’s Kurali and Banur blocks, and had been absent for four to five years
Both teachers failed to respond to the inquiries initiated against them after years of unauthorised absence, the Punjab education department said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Both teachers failed to respond to the inquiries initiated against them after years of unauthorised absence, the Punjab education department said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jul 09, 2022 03:46 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

The Punjab education department has terminated the services of two government teachers for remaining absent from duty for years.

Swaranjit Kaur and Jatinder Kaur, both Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) teachers, were posted at the government primary schools in Chhota Singapura, Kurali block, and Naraingarh Jhungian, Banur block, respectively.

While Swaranjit has been absent from work since May 25, 2017, Jatinder has not reported to duty since April 23, 2018.

In Swaranjit’s case, deputy district education officer (DEO) Santosh Rani had launched an inquiry on April 17, 2018, but the teacher did not join it.

Similarly, Jatinder Kaur also didn’t respond after an inquiry against her was initiated by Anita Bhardwaj, principal, Government Senior Secondary School, Banur, on October 26, 2021.

The education department also gave advertisements in the newspapers, asking the two teachers to report to the department, but none of them turned up, following which their services were terminated.

DEO (Primary) Sushil Nath said the terminations were ordered while following the due procedure. “We will not tolerate any indiscipline in schools. Their long absence clearly shows that they have no interest in teaching.”

He added that an inquiry was also underway against two more teachers and action will also be taken against them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The accused was presented before a court that granted three days of remand to the Ambala police. (HT Photo)

    Jobless man on gunpoint robbery spree arrested by Ambala police

    Probing into the July 3 car robbery in Manakpur village of Ambala City, local police have arrested a 42-year-old jobless man who had also snatched two scooters in Mohali, including one from a minor girl on Airport Road on June 12. The accused, Nazirgir, a resident of Patiala's Rajpura, was arrested from his home town on Thursday. The Hyundai i20 robbed from Ambala and an imported pistol were recovered from him.

  • Kalyani, 36, daughter of justice Sabina, a judge at the Himachal Pradesh high court, was arrested on June 15 and has been in judicial custody since June 21. (HT Photo)

    Chandigarh court reserves order on Kalyani’s bail plea

    A local court on Friday took up the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, alias Sippy Sidhu, and reserved its order for July 13. Kalyani, 36, daughter of a judge at the Himachal Pradesh high court, justice Sabina, was arrested on June 15 and has been in judicial custody since June 21.

  • Amid no rain for two days, Chandigarh’s maximum temperature went up from 35.2°C on Thursday to 37°C on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

    Heavy rain alert for Chandigarh on July 9, 10

    After sunny weather for two days, the India Meteorological Department has predicted chances of heavy to very heavy rain in the city on Saturday. According to IMD, a rain spell is termed “heavy” when 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm rain is recorded in the city within 24 hours, while it is called “very heavy” if it's between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm. Chances of heavy rain will continue on Sunday as well.

  • The constable and his accomplices are facing a case under Section 379-B (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code. They will be produced in court on Saturday. (iStock)

    Constable among four held for snatching 35 lakh in Punjab’s Kurali

    Police have arrested four men, including a constable, for snatching ₹35 lakh from a businessman's workers by posing as GST sleuths in Kurali on June 6. The constable, Harjit Singh, is posted at Khamano police station in Fatehgarh Sahib. His accomplices have been identified as Gurdeep Singh, alias Jassi; Barinder Singh and Charanjit Singh, all residents of Mandi Gobindgarh, Fatehgarh Sahib. Police have recovered ₹17 lakh of the snatched money from their possession.

  • Despite joining the BJP and the Congress having the majority in the 50-member Mohali MC House, Amarjit Singh Sidhu (centre) continues to hold the mayor’s seat, purportedly with the support of the Congress councillors, who are said to have been convinced by senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal (left) and deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi (right). (HT File Photo)

    Congress expels Mohali senior deputy mayor, deputy mayor for anti-party activities

    The Congress on Friday expelled Mohali senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal and deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi from the party for six years over anti-party activities. The orders, issued by state Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, come a month after Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu, along with his brother and former cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, switched from the Congress to the BJP on June 4.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out