Chandigarh: Monsoon likely to pick up around Thursday

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 02, 2023 11:53 PM IST

After 7.2 mm rain in the city in the wee hours of Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the monsoon activity is likely to pick up around Thursday. Until then, chances of light rain will continue.

Tourists enjoying boating at Sukhna lake in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
As per IMD officials, since monsoon’s arrival in Chandigarh on June 26, 165.2 mm rain has been recorded — 0.2% below normal till July 2.

A Western Disturbance had also been affecting the region in the recent days, but it has abated now.

As of Sunday, the monsoon system has covered the entire country, much before the normal date of July 8.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature went up from 35.4°C on Saturday to 36°C on Sunday, one degree above normal. The minimum temperature also rose from 24.2°C to 26°C, still one degree below normal.

Over the next three days, the temperature will remain between 33°C and 36°C, and the minimum temperature between 27°C and 28°C.

Monday, July 03, 2023
