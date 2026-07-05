Monsoon advancing deeper into Punjab, IMD sounds yellow alert

Two days after southwest monsoon arrived in Punjab on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said conditions were favourable for its further advance into remaining parts of the state over the next few days. Pedestrians make their way through the rain in Amritsar. The IMD has predicted heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds up to 50 km per hour at isolated places till July 8. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The department also issued a yellow alert for four days from July 5 to July 8, warning of heavy rain ( up to 115 mm), thunderstorms with lightning, and gusty winds up to 50 km per hour at isolated places.

Rain lashed parts of Punjab on Saturday as well, with the maximum temperatures hovering close to normal at most places, though sultry weather prevailed, according to IMD.

Patiala recorded heavy rain, while Sangrur, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Rupnagar also received showers. Amritsar and Ludhiana recorded a maximum temperature of 35.7°C and 34°C, respectively, while Patiala logged a high of 36.5°C and Sangrur 35°C. The highest maximum temperature in the state was 38.9°C in Abohar, while Hoshiarpur was coolest at 32°C.