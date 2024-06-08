Monsoon approaching, Punjab CS reviews flood preparations

Chief secretary Anurag Verma on Friday directed the deputy commissioners to conduct on-the-spot checks and weekly reviews as part of the preparations to deal with any exigency in the approaching monsoon season. NHAI, the department of building and roads and the Mandi Board to remove likely obstructions to flood waters so that there will be no hindrance to the flow of water

Verma issued this direction during a meeting held to review the status of flood works and preparations for the monsoon season. The meeting was attended by all the deputy commissioners of the state along with other senior officers.

“The state government is fully geared up to tackle any flood exigency. A large number of works are in progress and will be completed before the onset of monsoon,” he said.

After taking note of the preparations, he directed the DCs to keep a stock of earth-filled bags at various strategic locations based on past learnings. They have also been asked to carry out an inspection of the works undertaken in their districts and also to visit and take note of the critical locations under their jurisdiction.

The CS said the water resources department is undertaking 65 works amounting to ₹75 crore through the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF). Additionally, 716 works amounting to around ₹150 crore are being undertaken under MGNREGA or through convergence with MGNREGA, and 129 works amounting to around ₹15 crore would be completed through departmental machinery. In addition, 327 works amounting to around ₹81 crore are proposed to be carried out through state funding on a priority and need basis. A total of 1,237 works amounting to around ₹321 crore will be taken up by the water resources department in the year 2024-25.

Verma further added that new initiatives have been undertaken by planting bamboo plants along the banks of the drains as the bamboo plants act as natural barriers and prevent damage to the banks of drains. A total of 2,50,000 bamboo plants have been planted along the drains. Also, 432 check dams have been constructed on drains/choes.

He also asked NHAI, the department of building and roads and the Mandi Board to remove likely obstructions to flood waters so that there will be no hindrance to the flow of water. Principal secretary finance Ajoy Kumar Sinha, principal secretary water resources Krishan Kumar, secretary finance, Diprava Lakra, secretary rural development and Panchayat, Amit Kumar, secretary agriculture Ajit Joshi and NHAI officials were among those who also attended the meeting.

Kaputhala DC inspects flood protection works

Kapurthala

DC Amit Kumar Panchal on Friday reviewed the ongoing flood protection works going on in the visited Aahli Kalan village which is located in the mand area.

Accompanied by officials, the DC inspected the site on the outskirts of the village, where a breach occurred last year in Kali Bein due to heavy water flow in Beas. He inspected the ongoing stone pitching work being carried out by the state government’s Drainage Department to strengthen the embankment.