Monsoon covers entire Himachal, rainfall activity to intensify: MeT

Monsoon has covered the entire Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, said the Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office, adding that the rainfall activity is expected to intensify in the coming days. People walking in the rain in Shimla on Tuesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

The MeT office has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall activity over some parts of plains, mid hills and adjoining high hills till June 30. The showers continued in parts of the hill-state on Tuesday including in the capital city Shimla.

According to the weather office, light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places in the state on June 25 to 27 with a few spells of heavy to heavy rainfall also likely during this period. Later light to moderate rainfall is also expected at many places from June 28 to 30.

An orange alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been sounded at isolated places over Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Sirmaur and Mandi districts and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kullu, Shimla and Solan districts for June 25 (Wednesday).

On June 26, a yellow alert of heavy rainfall was sounded in parts of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan districts. Yellow alert will continue on June 27 in Una, Bilaspur, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts.

As the showers continued to lash parts of Himachal, the highest rainfall of 63.5 mm was recorded in Nadaun, followed by Hamirpur (61 mm), Kangra (55.5 mm), Paonta Sahib (49.0 mm), Guler (42.4 mm), Mandi (34.2 mm), Dehra Gopipur (17.0 mm), Bilaspur (13.6 mm) and Ghaghas (12.2 mm). Water level has also increased in Sutlej in Kinnaur.

While the maximum temperatures continued to stay below normal at many stations, they are expected to fall by 2-3 degrees over many parts of the state during the next 2-3 days. Similarly, the minimum temperatures are also likely to fall gradually by 2-4 degrees during the next 3-4 days.

Lake formed in ravine in Mandi

Meanwhile, in Mandi district, due to ongoing bridge construction at Parchhu in the Dharampur area on the National Highway 3, debris dumped into a nearby ravine led to the formation of a lake amid continuous rainfall. This has created a dangerous situation in the area, and has almost submerged a nearby temple and a cremation ground.

The bridge is located at the boundary of Dharampur and Sarkaghat subdivisions of Mandi. The issue came to light on Tuesday morning after the locals gathered on Tuesday morning, which prompted the local administration to rush to the spot.

Mandi deputy commissioner Apoorv Devgan said that they have given the direction for the removal of the platform so that water does not accumulate. “We are monitoring the situation closely,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dharampur SDM Joginder Patyal said that, he along with other officials, were on the spot on Tuesday. “The water level has started receding and we are hopeful that it will further recede in coming hours,” he said.