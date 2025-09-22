Monsoon likely to withdraw from some parts of Himachal by Sept 22

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office on Sunday predicted that conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of southwest monsoon from some parts of Himachal Pradesh during the next 24 hours. During the monsoon season so far, Himachal has received 45% excess rainfall with 1,024 mm actual rainfall against a normal of 708 mm rainfall. (File)

The normal date for the start of monsoon withdrawal from Himachal is September 25, while it usually completes by September 30. “If the withdrawal starts on September 22, it will be considered an early start of the withdrawal this year,” said an IMD official.

Last year, the southwest monsoon withdrew from the entire state on October 3. In 2023, it withdrew on October 6.

During the monsoon season so far, Himachal has received 45% excess rainfall with 1,024 mm actual rainfall against a normal of 708 mm rainfall. The highest excess rainfall of 104% was recorded in Shimla district, followed by 103% excess rainfall in Kullu and 83% excess rainfall recorded in Bilaspur.

This year, the monsoon entered the state on June 20 and covered it entirely by June 24.

Dry weather likely till September 23

During the last 24 hours, monsoon activity was weak over the state and very light rain was observed at isolated places. According to IMD officials, while the dry weather is expected till September 23 in Himachal, light rainfall is likely at isolated places on September 25. Later dry weather is again expected on September 26 and 27 in the state.

MeT department officials said that no large change in minimum and maximum temperatures is expected during the next 3-4 days, thereafter they are likely to fall by 2-3 degrees during the next subsequent 2-3 days.

Since the onset of the monsoon in Himachal on June 20, as many as 448 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents. This includes 261 deaths due to landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, and drowning, while 187 people have died in road accidents. Around 8,000 houses have either been partially or completely damaged so far.

Meanwhile, the road connectivity in the rain-battered Himachal continued to remain affected in many parts with 373 roads, including two national highways, blocked on Sunday. It included 127 roads in Mandi district, followed by 109 in Kullu and 40 in Kangra district.

NH-03 in Kullu district and NH-503A in Una district continued to remain blocked on Sunday.