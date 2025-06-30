Monsoon mayhem: Damaged road infra in Ludhiana poses risk to commuters

With the onset of the monsoon season, the already precarious road conditions in several parts of Ludhiana have once again become a serious cause of concern for commuters. In many areas, road portions have caved in due to uneven levelling and incomplete repair work following the laying of electricity and telecom cables. These depressions, especially near manholes that are lying below road surface level, have turned into potential accident spots, particularly during rainfall and at night when visibility is low. A cave-in near a manhole at Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The problem has been reported in areas such as Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar, Pakhowal Road, Dugri, Haibowal, and parts of Gill Road, where temporary repairs or incomplete restoration after utility work has been left unattended. The rainwater gets collected in these low-lying patches, making it difficult for two-wheeler riders and pedestrians to judge the depth.

Jaswinder Singh, a resident of BRS Nagar said, “The road near our block was dug up two months ago for cable laying, but the patch was never properly repaired. After yesterday’s rain, a biker slipped and fell in that spot. It’s a daily hazard now.”

Another resident from Haibowal, Manpreet Kaur, said, “Many manholes are sunken below the road surface. When it rains, water covers them, and people don’t realise there is a pit underneath. It’s extremely dangerous for children and elderly pedestrians.”

Civic officials said the issue has been acknowledged and measures are being taken. Superintending engineer Sham Lal Gupta of the municipal corporation, Ludhiana, said, “We have started identifying locations where roads have been left uneven or manholes are below the surface. Instructions have been issued to the concerned departments and contractors to level these portions immediately. Additionally, directions have been issued recently that no road can be dug for any wiring during the rainy season.”

He added, “We appeal to the residents to report such locations on the MC helpline or app so that swift action can be taken. Safety of commuters is our top priority during the monsoon season.”

Meanwhile, experts warn that if not addressed promptly, these patches could result in serious mishaps and vehicular damage. The residents have demanded a comprehensive survey and prompt levelling of such patches to avoid waterlogging and accidents.