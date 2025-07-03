Monsoon onset: Flood worries mount as rivulets clogged in Patiala

With the southwest monsoon covering the entire state, the desilting of rain rivulets— Chotti Nadi and Badi Nadi— and drains in Patiala city to prevent flooding has raised the hackles of residents living close to the embankments. Patiala residents, who suffered losses in the 2023 floods, have already started taking precautionary measures. Many have shifted their furniture and other items to the roof, while some have readied sandbags and constructed brick walls to block the floodwater from entering their houses. (HT Photo)

Residents, in panic mode, have already started taking precautions by building walls and keeping sandbags ready to stop floodwater and fear a repeat of the 2023 monsoon season, when the Badi Nadi in spate inundated several areas.

Both rain-fed rivulets are clogged with wild growth and debris in several stretches.

Admitting the delay, Patiala district administration officials said that concerned officials had already taken to task and de-silting will be completed within a week.

Patiala deputy commissioner Preeti Yadav admitted to the delay.

“I am not denying that cleaning has not been completed yet. However, desilting in many stretches of these rain rivulets has already been completed. The major part of cleaning that is left is within municipal corporation limits. Machinery has already been deployed and will be completed soon,” the DC said, adding that the district administration was fully prepared to tackle any eventuality.

In Urban Estate Phase 2, a resident has kept sand-filled sacks in his house to stop floodwater.

“The government seems to be in a deep slumber. Monsoon has already covered the entire state. Ironically, the government has not completed the cleaning of the rain rivulets. I have no trust in the words of assurance given by the government on their preparedness to tackle floods. I have taken my precautions to avoid loss of property and lives,” Amarjeet Singh Waraich, a resident of Urban Estate Phase 2, said.

BJP Punjab Mahila Morcha president Jai Inder Kaur slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and local administration. “This is an utter failure of the government ahead of the monsoon,” she said.

Water level in Tangri, Markanda rivers rises

Following heavy rainfall in the catchment areas over the past 48 hours, the water levels in the Markanda and Tangri rivers passing through Patiala district have risen sharply.

The Tangri river has already touched the danger mark of 12 feet prompting an alert in low-lying areas. Consequent upon the worsening situation, the district administration and residents are on high alert. Patiala deputy commissioner Dr Preeti Yadav on Wednesday inspected the water levels of rivers flowing through the district.

She said that rainfall in the upstream catchment areas had led to a moderate rise in the water level of the Tangri river.

“The water level in the Tangri river has increased. We are closely monitoring water levels of all the rivers round the clock. I appeal to the people of the area to immediately inform the district administration in case of any breach. We have already kept sand-filled sandbags near the weak points on the embankments of rivers,” she said.

Rakvinder Singh, SDO, drainage department, confirmed that though Tangri river witnessed a slight increase in water flow, it wouldn’t pose a threat.