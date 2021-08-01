Monsoon: Chandigarh recorded driest July in five years

With 128.6 mm rain, the July gone by was the driest since 2016, when 109.5 mm rain was recorded in the entire month, according to data for Chandigarh available with the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Scattered showers are expected in the city in the coming days while heavy rain remains elusive in the city.

According to the IMD, normal rainfall (average of the past 30 years) for Chandigarh in July is 291.5 mm, pointing to 55% deficiency this year. Overall too, monsoon has remained 37% deficient, as only 267.5 mm of rain has been recorded against the normal of 421.7 mm.

“In the earlier part of July, easterly winds weren’t blowing in the region and monsoon had become subdued. Later, we have seen good rainfall in parts of Punjab and Haryana. However, due to local conditions, Chandigarh didn’t receive as much rain. As a whole, both states, which were earlier deficient in rain, have now received normal rain,” said IMD scientist Shivinder Singh.

Singh said the city will have to wait for heavy rains for a few more days. “Scattered moderate showers are expected in the coming days and rainfall can go up to 30 mm, but it likely to be interspersed by sunny weather. It is likely that some parts of the city will end up getting more rain than the others due to local cloud distribution,” he said.

Chandigarh witnessed an early onset of monsoon on June 13, though it remained subdued thereon. Since June 1, which is the technical date for the beginning of monsoon, the highest rainfall of 47.1 mm was recorded during premonsoon showers on June 12. In July, the highest rain in 24 hours was recorded at 30.8 mm, on July 28.

Meanwhile, maximum temperature of the city marginally dipped from 35°C on Saturday to 34.9°C on Sunday. Minimum temperature went up from 26.2°C to 27.7°C. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 33°C and 35°C while minimum temperature will remain between 25°C and 26°C.