Monsson instructions: Ludhiana school heads told to ensure kids’ safety

With monsoon here, the directorate of public instructions (DPI), school education, has directed all district education officers (DEOs) to ensure the safety of students by ensuring safe school buildings and maintaining health and hygiene. To maintain hygiene, school heads have been told to ensure the availability of clean drinking water for the students and to motivate them to wash their hands before having their midday meal. (AP)

The schools have asked to ensure that the electrical appliances available in the schools are kept at a place free from moisture and that there are no loose or dangling electric wires in the school building so that nobody meets with an accident due to the same in this rainy season. School authorities were asked to make students aware of the alerts issued by the disaster management daily so that they could carry a few things to protect themselves against rain.

To avoid water-borne diseases, school heads have been directed to ensure no stagnant rainwater, outside or within the premises, and in case of water stagnation, school authorities must get the area cleaned and dried as soon as possible.

To maintain hygiene, school heads have been told to ensure the availability of clean drinking water for the students and to motivate them to wash their hands before having their midday meal.

Schools have also been directed to maintain the rainwater harvesting system and get all drains and pipes cleared. They have been advised to conduct a few sessions for the students regarding the ways to prevent water-borne diseases and to maintain their health and hygiene, in collaboration with the health department, along with ensuring mosquito repellent fogging in the schools.