Monte Carlo Fashion holds textile dealers’ meet in Ludhiana
Monte Carlo Fashions, a home textile division, organised a textile dealers’ meet at a local hotel on Tuesday. Dealers from all over India attended the meet. Parkash Chand Sharma, president (Tex) of the company, presided over the meet. The All India Best Dealer Award was bagged by Shree Dholi Sati Textile Private Ltd, Patna , Bihar. Executive director of the company Sandeep Jain announced the sale policy of textile products for 2022-2023.
More news in brief
PCTE Group of Institutes holds Management Conclave 2022
PCTE faculty of business management on Tuesday organised its annual ‘Management Conclave 2022’ in association with Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).
The industry professionals shared their knowledge about ten commandments for career in profession or business.
Chief managing director Jagat Shah, Global Network, and Mentor on Road, India and USA, respectively, was the keynote speaker, who highlighted the gaps in utilisation of digital technology despite India being the largest producer and exporter of IT.
Shah emphasised that while building competencies, both for individuals and organisations, it is important to excel in any ‘one’ area so that your identity is built on your area of excellence.
Gautam Bansal, director, PCTE, said the keynote speaker gave students a wider perspective on the entrepreneurial ecosystem.
PU results: Ramgarhia Girls College students shine in BSc exams
Ramgarhia Girls College students excelled in the BSc (Semester 5) exams conducted by Panjab University.
While Damini got first position in the college by acquiring 96%, Harpreet Kaur and Amandeep Kaur with 95.2 % and 94.8% secured second and third positions, respectively.
Principal Rajeshwar Pal Kaur congratulated Jyoti Verma, head, department of science, the staff members and students on their success.
BCM Arya ten-day Super League to kick off from May 14
BCM Arya Alumni Foundation with the support of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, will be organising BCM Arya Super League— a cricket tournament for BCM alumni — from May 13.
A total of eight teams from different alumni batches will be contesting for the trophy and cash prize of ₹31,000.
The runners-up would receive a cash award of ₹15,000.
The ten-day league will be played in the school from May 14. The teams, divided into two groups of four teams, will play 16 matches. Each team will play three league matches at the league stage, followed by the semi-finals and the final. All the ten-over matches will be played in evening.
The core organising committee members of the league— Aditya Mahajan, Deepak Sharma, Akashdeep Chanana and Gauravdeep Singh— unveiled the winning trophy and teaser of the tournament.
The executive committee of BCM Alumni Foundation thanked the media and school for their great support
SC stays contempt action against Noida CEO
The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the arrest of Noida 's chief executive officer (CEO) Ritu Mahshwari, against whom a non-bailable warrant was issued by the Allahabad high court last week in connection with a contempt case. A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana and comprising justices JK Maheshwari and Hima Kohli, passed a brief directive staying the high court order, and listed Maheshwari's appeal for a hearing on Wednesday.
Delhi Police arrests absconding criminal from Punjab
New Delhi: Acting on a tip-off, the special cell of Delhi Police recently arrested a 23-year-old criminal, allegedly an active member of the dreaded Neeraj Bawania and Naveen Bali gang and wanted in a murder case, from Amritsar in Punjab. Police said the accused, Ashish a resident of Bawana, alias Ashu, was absconding since Februarythis year, when a murder case was registered against Ashish at the Bawana police station.
Delhi BJP: Rename roads named after Mughal kings
New Delhi: After asking the Delhi government to rename 40 villages, BJP's state unit chief Adesh Gupta on Tuesday wrote to the New Delhi Municipal Council to rename six roads named after Mughal rulers in the Lutyens' Delhi area, including Akbar Road and Tughlaq Road, claiming that these are “symbols of slavery”. Babar and Humayun Road, Gupta said, should be renamed as Khudiram Bose Lane and Maharishi Balmiki Road respectively.
HC grants interim bail to Azam in enemy property case
PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad high court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Samajwadi Party leader and MP Mohd Azam Khan in a case registered under enemy property law.
Man who set woman on fire two days before her wedding arrested
Police on Tuesday arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly setting a 24-year-old woman on fire on Monday morning--two days before her wedding--while she was sleeping in her room in Farrukhnagar. Jaipal has been identified as Jaipal alias a resident of Mehchana village in Farrukhnagar, Billu. Assistant commissioner of police, Preet Pal Sangwan said Jaipal bought petrol on Saturday, kept it in his room and went on planning how to avenge the woman till Sunday.
