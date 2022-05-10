Monte Carlo Fashion holds textile dealers’ meet in Ludhiana

Monte Carlo Fashions, a home textile division, organised a textile dealers’ meet at a local hotel on Tuesday. Dealers from all over India attended the meet. Parkash Chand Sharma, president (Tex) of the company, presided over the meet. The All India Best Dealer Award was bagged by Shree Dholi Sati Textile Private Ltd, Patna , Bihar. Executive director of the company Sandeep Jain announced the sale policy of textile products for 2022-2023.

More news in brief

MC pool thrown open to public

Ludhiana After nearly three years, the municipal corporation swimming pool near Rakh Bagh has been thrown open to public on Tuesday in the presence of mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu. The poll remained closed due to the spread of Covid- 19 pandemic.

Chamber of Punjab Roller Flour Mills join hands with CICU

Ludhiana Chamber of Punjab Roller Flour Mills joined hands with Chamber of Commerce and Industrial Undertaking (CICU) and extended its whole-hearted support for the betterment of the industry. President Naresh Ghai, Chamber of Punjab Roller Flour Mills, along with Dharminder Singh, Gillco Agro, said the industrial sector, passing through a crucial phase, is facing numerous issues with respect to state and central government, which needs to be resolved.

14 held for gambling, ₹8 lakh recovered

Ludhiana The police arrested 14 people for gambling during raid in Punjabi Bagh area on Monday night and recovered ₹8 lakh. Inspector Kulwant Singh, station house officer at Salem Tabri police station, said the police received a tip-off that the accused, Inderjit Singh of Mohalla Laxmi Nagar, was holding a gambling session at his plot in Punjabi Bagh area. A case under Gambling Act has been registered against the accused.

MC snaps connections of five illegal colonies

Ludhiana The municipal corporation (MC) on Tuesday snapped the water and sewerage connections of five more colonies. The team from MC Zone-B snapped the connections of Rakesh Chhabra Colony near dump site, Shadi Lal Colony, Sandhu Colony near Tajpur Dump, Shadi Lal Colony near Jai Shakti Nagar and Dhamotia Colony near dump site.

PCTE Group of Institutes holds Management Conclave 2022

Ludhiana

PCTE faculty of business management on Tuesday organised its annual ‘Management Conclave 2022’ in association with Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).

The industry professionals shared their knowledge about ten commandments for career in profession or business.

Chief managing director Jagat Shah, Global Network, and Mentor on Road, India and USA, respectively, was the keynote speaker, who highlighted the gaps in utilisation of digital technology despite India being the largest producer and exporter of IT.

Shah emphasised that while building competencies, both for individuals and organisations, it is important to excel in any ‘one’ area so that your identity is built on your area of excellence.

Gautam Bansal, director, PCTE, said the keynote speaker gave students a wider perspective on the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

PU results: Ramgarhia Girls College students shine in BSc exams

Ludhiana

Ramgarhia Girls College students excelled in the BSc (Semester 5) exams conducted by Panjab University.

While Damini got first position in the college by acquiring 96%, Harpreet Kaur and Amandeep Kaur with 95.2 % and 94.8% secured second and third positions, respectively.

Principal Rajeshwar Pal Kaur congratulated Jyoti Verma, head, department of science, the staff members and students on their success.

BCM Arya ten-day Super League to kick off from May 14

Ludhiana

BCM Arya Alumni Foundation with the support of BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, will be organising BCM Arya Super League— a cricket tournament for BCM alumni — from May 13.

A total of eight teams from different alumni batches will be contesting for the trophy and cash prize of ₹31,000.

The runners-up would receive a cash award of ₹15,000.

The ten-day league will be played in the school from May 14. The teams, divided into two groups of four teams, will play 16 matches. Each team will play three league matches at the league stage, followed by the semi-finals and the final. All the ten-over matches will be played in evening.

The core organising committee members of the league— Aditya Mahajan, Deepak Sharma, Akashdeep Chanana and Gauravdeep Singh— unveiled the winning trophy and teaser of the tournament.

The executive committee of BCM Alumni Foundation thanked the media and school for their great support