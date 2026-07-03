Month after watchman’s murder in Panchkula, accused nabbed from Karnataka

Police have solved a murder case by arresting a man who had allegedly killed his own brother in Assam before fleeing. He later murdered a watchman in Panchkula and kept changing his identity and hideouts across six states to evade the police. The police arrested him from Bengaluru, Karnataka. He has been sent to 2 days of police remand for recovery of the weapon used in the murder and the victim’s mobile phone.

During the investigation, it was found that a labourer working at the site attacked the watchman repeatedly with an iron rod and a hammer, causing his death. (HT File)

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According to Sector-10 police post in-charge Ravi Prakash, on the morning of May 28 police received information that the blood-stained body of a man was lying on the roof of an under-construction house in Sector-11. The deceased was identified as Dan Bahadur, a resident of Nepal, who had recently been hired as the watchman at the construction site.

During the investigation, it was found that a labourer working at the site, identified as Rakesh, had attacked the watchman repeatedly with an iron rod and a hammer, causing his death. The accused fled after committing the crime, following which a murder case was registered and an investigation was launched.

According to DCP Srishti Gupta, the investigation revealed that the accused’s real name is Tepong Rabha alias Rakesh Rabha, a resident of Kokrajhar district, Assam. Police also discovered that in March 2026, he had allegedly murdered his own brother in Assam and was already wanted in that case.

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{{^usCountry}} After the murder in Assam, he moved through Srinagar, Haryana, Delhi, Kerala, and finally Karnataka. To avoid being tracked, he allegedly stole a mobile phone every four to five days, inserted a new SIM card, and later sold the phone. He worked as a waiter in hotels and roadside eateries, using fake names and addresses while frequently changing locations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the murder in Assam, he moved through Srinagar, Haryana, Delhi, Kerala, and finally Karnataka. To avoid being tracked, he allegedly stole a mobile phone every four to five days, inserted a new SIM card, and later sold the phone. He worked as a waiter in hotels and roadside eateries, using fake names and addresses while frequently changing locations. {{/usCountry}}

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A Panchkula police team reached Bengaluru on June 30. Following searches at several locations, the accused was finally arrested from a hotel. He was brought to Panchkula after obtaining a transit remand from the local court.

The accused was produced before the court on Friday, which granted 2 days of police remand. During the remand, police will recover the victim’s mobile phone from Delhi and the iron rod allegedly used in the murder.

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