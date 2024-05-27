Month on, Ludhiana civil hospital fails to enforce SOPs fully

A month after the issuance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in civil hospital emergency ward, still the work has been on halt, except for sticking of labels above the beds. The standard operating procedures prescribed a sorting scheme with tags for prioritising the patients at civil hospital emergency ward in Ludhiana. (Manish/HT)

The health department had issued the SOPs on April 17 after a man was found dead, lying unattended, sharing a bed with another patient.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A senior doctor at the hospital on condition of anonymity said that they did not have the resources required to implement the SOPs. “A couple of days after the SOPs were issued, they stuck coloured strips above the beds but nothing much was done after that,” the doctor added.

The SOPs called for marking the beds in the emergency ward. Three beds for patients who require immediate care, two beds for those whose do not need immediate attention, one bed for those with minor injuries and could be discharged after dressing, and one bed for the dead with screens.

The SOPs also prescribed a sorting scheme with tags for prioritising the patients. The patients who need minimal time and equipment are to be tagged red, those with injuries but do not need immediate help are to be tagged yellow, those with minimal chances of survival are to be tagged green, and the ones who are dead are to be tagged black. A triage ward to sort the people was also recommended.

The doctor said, “While the triage ward was under construction, the sorting is the real problem. We would need a computerised tagging system, which is not available elsewhere in the state. These would cost around ₹60,000 to ₹70,000 monthly, and we don’t have scope for that.”

Emergency nodal officer Dr Charan Kamal said, “We are stretched thin and do not have enough material or human resources for the implementation of SOPs.”

Civil hospital senior medical officer Dr Mandeep Kaur Sandhu did not answer the calls when approached for a comment.

Civil surgeon Dr Jasbir Singh Aulakh said, “I did not find the time to check the implementation of SOPs in the emergency ward.”

Earlier, on April 14, a dead man was found lying with a patient in the ward. After that, the health department officials and deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney directed for probe into the matter. The DC had asked the health department to frame SOPs to deal with such cases in the future.