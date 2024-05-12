Month-long combat training op by Kharga Sappers concludes in Uttar Pradesh

Western Command’s Kharga Sappers carried out a month-long exercise in various army training bases in Uttar Pradesh for battle operations in simulated conditions. Kharga Sappers during an exercise in Uttar Pradesh. (HT Photo)

Western Command General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar attended a training exercise and commended the Kharga Sappers’ troops for their professional excellence and efforts towards incorporating latest technology.

The exercise was aimed at honing skills and enhancing operational efficiency of Composite Task Forces to help overcome natural and man-made obstacles.

New technologies and equipment were integrated during the training to enhance operational effectiveness.

Equipment such as full width mine plough with multi-roller assembly for breaching minefields, drones with night capability for reconnaissance, modular bridges, anti-drone systems and command and control systems were also used during the training.