Ludhiana govt college named after ISRO scientist celebrates Chandrayaan-3 landing

{Moony Marvel} Students of SCD Government College Ludhiana witness soft landing over the moon in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Manish/HT)

Soon after Chandrayaan-3 achieved a soft landing on the moon’s south pole, etching a historic touchdown, the new seminar hall at Satish Chander Dhawan Government College reverberated with applause and resounding chants of “Vande Mataram”.

Around 200 students from the evening college, along with faculty and alumni, gathered to witness this momentous occasion in the institution named after the visionary scientist, Satish Chander Dhawan, who pioneered space research in India.

To commemorate this significant achievement, the physics department of the college organised a morning lecture to educate students about ISRO, Indian space programmes and the remarkable contribution of the college’s alumnus, Satish Chander Dhawan, in the field of space research. The event provided a platform for students to delve into the life of Dhawan, inspiring them to continue their journey in basic sciences for higher studies.

Dr Arun Dhawan, nephew of Satish Chander Dhawan, shed light on ISRO and his uncle’s immense contributions. Expressing his feelings about the historic moment, he said, “The accomplishment is a shared victory for the entire nation. The dedication and perseverance that went into this mission have borne fruit.”

Principal Tanvir Likhari said, “Feeling over the moon.” She emphasised that India’s success in space exploration is a source of immense pride for the college. Likhari highlighted Dhawan’s pivotal role in Indian space research, mentioning his mentorship of former President APJ Abdul Kalam.

The landing was live-streamed for evening college students, igniting an atmosphere of jubilation as the mission achieved success. Evening College in-charge Paramjit Chander, along with teachers and professor Saurabh from the morning college, joined the celebration by indulging in sweets with the students.

Poonam Sapra, an alumna from the batch of 1991, visited her alma mater to witness this historic moment. For her, the connection with Dhawan doubled the thrill of the event. She said the faith in our scientists and technology assured everyone of the mission’s success, generating an adrenaline rush of excitement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON