Moose Wala case: SIT gets 7-day remand of gangster Bhagwanpuria

A Mansa court on Thursday granted seven-day remand of Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria to the Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) to probe his role in the murder of singer-politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, aka Sidhu Moose Wala, a day after the gangster was brought from New Delhi on transit remand.

Bhagwanpuria, who on Wednesday was brought to Mansa district where Moose Wala was shot dead, was presented before the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) after a medical check-up at the district civil hospital on Thursday afternoon.

The SIT probing Moose Wala’s murder submitted in the court that it is suspected that Bhagwanpuria, who is an associate of “main conspirator” Lawrence Bishnoi, provided weapons to the shooters in the case and his custodial interrogation is required for an effective investigation into the murder. The SIT also claimed that Bhagwanpuria had provided two shooters for the high-profile killing while being lodged at Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, being taken away from court in Mansa on Thursday. (SANJEEV KUMAR/HT)

‘To be brought face-to-face with Bishnoi soon’

Unlike Bishnoi, who is taken to Kharar for interrogation, Bhagwanpuria has been kept at the crime investigation agency (CIA) police station at Mansa for now. Mansa senior superintendent of police Gaurav Toora, who is also a SIT member, said, “Police are interrogating Bhagwanpuria at Mansa and soon, he will be brought face-to-face with Bishnoi. Accused Mohanna had taken Bhagwanpuria’s name during interrogation. Mohanna had provided shelter to four shooters, who came to eliminate Moose Wala, on Bhagwanpuria’s directions in February.”

As per sources, SIT will question Bhagwanpuria at Mansa before bringing him face-to-face for cross interrogation with Bishnoi.

“A set of more than 50 questions has been prepared using information collected during questioning of Bishnoi and other accused. SIT plans to keep him at Mansa as an interrogation tactic and Bhagwanpuria will be taken to Kharar only for cross-interrogation,” sources added.

A Punjab Police officer privy to the probe said that Saraj Sandhu, alias Mintoo, who is an accused in Moose Wala’s murder case, had provided two shooters — Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh Mannu — on the directions of Bhagwanpuria. “Manu was the first shooter, who opened fire at Moose Wala with an assault rifle,” he added.

Faces around 68 criminal cases

Bhagwanpuria faces around 68 criminal cases, including murder, contract killing, robbery and extortion besides cross-border smuggling of drugs and weapons, across Punjab and its neighbouring states. With this, the Punjab Police have made 14 arrests for the conspiracy so far, while two of the six identified shooters have been arrested by the Delhi Police special cell. The remaining four are still absconding.

Meanwhile, the SIT and anti-gangster task force (AGTF) members continued the interrogation of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi at the CIA police station in Kharar. As per sources, the Punjab police has identified a person, who was handling operations of the extortion racket of Lawrence Bishnoi.

“An Abohar resident has been handling all the extortion money collected from the victims. Further, the same person was instrumental in procuring illegal weapons for the Bishnoi gang. He has been transferring money to the weapons’ dealers, while the delivery of arms had been scheduled as per Bishnoi’s directions. Punjab police are conducting raids to nab him as he may lead to details regarding weapons used in Moose Wala’s murder,” sources added.

