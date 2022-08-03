Moose Wala killing: Man who provided SUV to shooters sent to police custody till August 7
FARIDKOT: The Punjab Police have established a link of Rajasthan history-sheeter with the conspiracy to kill singer Sidhu Moose Wala as the Mahindra Bolero SUV used in the crime was procured by a local gang from Rajasthan’s Churu district.
Punjab Police arrested Arshad Khan from Churu district jail in Rajasthan after securing his transit remand from the local court. He was brought to Mansa district and produced in court on Tuesday morning. The court of judicial magistrate sent him to police custody till August 7 in the murder case. Arshad, a resident of Sardarshahar is facing more than a dozen criminal cases in various districts of Rajasthan. He is a member of Rohit Gondara gang. Gondara has allegiance with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is the mastermind of Moose Wala’s killing.
People familiar with the development said Arshad had provided the Bolero to the shooters. The four Haryana module shooters- Priyavrat Fauji (module head), Kashish alias Kuldeep, Ankit Sirsa and Deepak Mundi- had travelled in the Bolero from Fatehabad to Mansa. Later, they carried out the killing by travelling in the same vehicle and fled on it. However, they abandoned the SUV a few kilometres away from Jawahrke village, where Moose Wala was shot dead.
An official privy to the development said that Bolero was sent to Fatehabad from Sardarshahar in February. “Bolero’s link with the Rohit Gondara gang of Rajasthan has been established. Rohit had purchased the Bolero through his aide in February and asked Arshad to deliver it to Fatehabad. It is suspected Dana Ram, who was brought on production warrants by Patiala police last month handed over Bolero in Fatehabad,” he added.
Punjab Police had also visited Sardarshahar in June after getting leads on Bolero but they returned empty-handed.
Shooters arrested in 2020 murder bid case
After the three-day police remand of three accused, including two shooters involved in the Moose Wala killing, ended in a car snatching case on Tuesday, Mansa police arrested them in an attempt to murder case in 2020. They were produced in a Mansa court, which sent them in police custody till August 5.
Harpal Singh of Bohadwala village in Mansa was shot by three unidentified assailants on December 14, 2020. Harpal sustained three bullet injuries but managed to escape the assailants. Mansa police told the court that they suspect Priyavrat, Kashish, and Deepak, alias Tinu, (an aide of “main conspirator” gangster Lawrence Bishnoi) in another case. As per sources, police are also trying to get more leads on the sixth shooter Deepak Mundi, who is still absconding.
