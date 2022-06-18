Moose Wala murder: Status of Punjab Police investigation

Three weeks after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was killed in Mansa on May 29, Punjab Police’s special investigation team has failed to arrest any shooter. Even as gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has been termed the mastermind, was brought on production warrants from Delhi’s Tihar Jail, the SIT is yet to uncover the entire conspiracy. HT Correspondent Ravinder Vasudeva explains the present status of the investigation.

Who has been arrested to date?

Ten persons have been arrested so far, including the “main conspirator” Lawrence Bishnoi. Four of them have been brought on production warrants. They are accused of hatching the conspiracy, providing logistics support, conducting recce or harbouring the shooters. They have been identified as Charanjit Singh, alias Chetan, of Ballram Nagar in Bathinda; Sandeep Singh, alias Kekda of Sirsa, Haryana; Manpreet Singh, alias Manna, of Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda; Manpreet Bhau of Dhaipai, Faridkot; Saraj Mintu of Dode Kalsia village, Amritsar; Prabhdeep Sidhu, alias Pabbi, of Takhat Mall, Haryana; Monu Dagar of Rewli village in Sonepat, Haryana; and Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb, both residents of Fatehabad, Haryana.

Where has the probe reached so far?

Lawrence Bishnoi and his Canada-based key aide Goldy Brar have been named the masterminds behind the killing. On the basis of the recovery of two cars used in the attack and interrogation of those arrested, the SIT terms it a well-planned and minutely executed organised killing. However, the exact number of shooters is not yet clear though four have been identified so far.

What is the role of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar?

According to the SIT, all those arrested were acting on the directions of Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, Sachin Thapan, Anmol Bishnoi and Vikram Brar, who is a Haryana-based gangster now based in Dubai. All belong to Bishnoi’s gang. Besides arranging shooters through his aides, Canada-based Goldy Brar was also in touch with Kekda and another person, Nikku of Takhat Mal, Sirsa. Nikku has not been arrested so far. Kekda has told police that Nikku and his brother Bittu had done recce of Moose Wala’s house and had shared all technical information with Brar and provided information about the singer’s movement on the fateful day to Sachin.

What is the role of other men?

According to the SIT, Manpreet Bhau provided a Toyota Corolla to two suspected shooters —Manu Kusa of Moga and Jagroop Singh, alias Roopa, of Amritsar — on the directions of Manpreet Manna. The shooters were allegedly provided by Saraj Mintu, a close aide of Goldy Brar and Sachin Thapan. Mintu is also believed to be one of the shooters. Prabhdeep Sidhu allegedly provided shelter to two aides of Goldy Brar and also helped them conduct recce of Moose Wala’s house. Monu Dagar allegedly provided another two shooters — Priyawarat and Ankit, both from Sonepat — on Brar’s directions. Pawan Bishnoi and Naseeb allegedly procured the Mahindra Bolero used in the crime and handed it over to the two Sonepat shooters through Keshav, a Bathinda native.

What has Delhi and Maharashtra Police claimed?

The Delhi Police had shared names and pictures of eight alleged shooters. Two of them, Siddesh Kamble, alias Saurav Mahakaal, and Santosh Jadhav, are from Maharashtra and have been arrested by the Maharashtra Police. Punjab Police teams have interrogated them in Pune. According to the SIT, Mahakaal admitted that he was in touch with Goldy Brar and Vikram Brar, but he was not one of the shooters.

Why speedy probe is important for AAP govt?

The law and order situation has become a huge concern under the three-month-old Bhagwant Mann government. As the popular singer was attacked just a couple of days after details about the curtailment of his security were made public, the government is under an immense pressure to crack the case. The government is also worried about the impact of this murder on the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll, which is scheduled on June 23.