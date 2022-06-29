Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Moose Wala’s father files complaint against leaking of singer’s SYL song
Moose Wala’s father files complaint against leaking of singer’s SYL song

The audio clip of Sidhu Moose Wala’s posthumous song SYL was leaked on social media, forcing his family to officially release the track
Updated on Jun 29, 2022 01:39 AM IST
ByParteek Singh Mahal, Faridkot

After the audio clip of Sidhu Moose Wala’s posthumous song SYL was leaked on social media, forcing his family to officially release the track, Mansa police have registered an FIR against unknown persons for leaking and forwarding the unreleased song.

A case was registered against unidentified persons under section 72 of Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000 at Mansa Sadar police station on the complaint of Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh.

“An FIR has been filed against unknown persons who leaked and forwarded Sidhu Moose Wala’s unreleased song. The first accused which got arrested has been forgiven by Sidhu Moose Wala’s mother but we will not forgive next ones. Kindly don’t engage in such activities,” reads a statement released by Moose Wala’s family through his social media page.

However, police said no arrest has been made in the case so far and investigation is under process.

The song was leaked on social media on June 23, after which the family had to release it officially on June 24 at 6pm on YouTube. The posthumously released song SYL, which had garnered nearly 28 million views and 3.3 million likes on his YouTube page within three days, was blocked for viewing in the country on Sunday following a legal complaint filed by the Centre.

However, the song, which touches upon several controversial issues of Punjab, including the SYL (Sutlej-Yamuna Link) issue, continues to be trending globally and also comes up on the chart of trending songs in India on YouTube.

After Moose Wala’s murder, now his father would be taking the final call on the singer’s pending and unreleased works.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Parteek Singh Mahal

    Parteek Singh Mahal is a multimedia correspondent based at Faridkot in Punjab. He covers medical education, politics and Punjab police.

