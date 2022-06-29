Moose Wala’s father files complaint against leaking of singer’s SYL song
After the audio clip of Sidhu Moose Wala’s posthumous song SYL was leaked on social media, forcing his family to officially release the track, Mansa police have registered an FIR against unknown persons for leaking and forwarding the unreleased song.
A case was registered against unidentified persons under section 72 of Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000 at Mansa Sadar police station on the complaint of Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh.
“An FIR has been filed against unknown persons who leaked and forwarded Sidhu Moose Wala’s unreleased song. The first accused which got arrested has been forgiven by Sidhu Moose Wala’s mother but we will not forgive next ones. Kindly don’t engage in such activities,” reads a statement released by Moose Wala’s family through his social media page.
However, police said no arrest has been made in the case so far and investigation is under process.
The song was leaked on social media on June 23, after which the family had to release it officially on June 24 at 6pm on YouTube. The posthumously released song SYL, which had garnered nearly 28 million views and 3.3 million likes on his YouTube page within three days, was blocked for viewing in the country on Sunday following a legal complaint filed by the Centre.
However, the song, which touches upon several controversial issues of Punjab, including the SYL (Sutlej-Yamuna Link) issue, continues to be trending globally and also comes up on the chart of trending songs in India on YouTube.
After Moose Wala’s murder, now his father would be taking the final call on the singer’s pending and unreleased works.
-
Gang war: Three held for murder bid on 20-year-old man in Ludhiana
Four days on, three men were arrested on Wednesday for opening fire at a 20-year-old man on Benjamin Road over an inter-gang rivalry. The accused have been identified as Karandeep Kalia alias Karan of Harikartar Colony and Kunal Sharma alias both residents of Dharampura area, Abhay and Sameer Malik. Police have recovered a .32 bore pistol and two live bullets from their possession. Their aide Vishu Kainth is yet to be arrested.
-
Hours before resignation, Uddhav bids emotional farewell at state cabinet meeting
Mumbai: Four hours before hDB Patilresigned as chief minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray struck an emotional note while addressing what was the last state cabinet meeting of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi coalition government on Wednesday.
-
Bharat Mala Project: Divisional commissioners appointed to settle issue of compensation for land acquisition
As farmers' unions are intensifying the protest to oppose land acquisition under the Bharat Mala Project, the government, in an attempt to defuse the situation, has appointed divisional commissioners as arbitrators to settle the issue of compensation. A massive protest, led by Bharti Kisan Union Ekta Ugrahan Joginder Singh Ugrahan , was organised at dana mandi in Kalakh village on Wednesday.
-
Man gets 10-year jail term for sexually abusing his minor daughters
Mumbai: A special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012) court on Tuesday convicted a 38-year-old man for repeatedly sexually abusing his two minor daughters, and sentenced him to ten years imprisonment. The minor girls deposed before the court against their father and claimed that he repeatedly abused them when they were alone at home. The elder daughter was 16-year-old while the younger one was 14 at the time of the incident.
-
Udupi man lands in jail over fake abduction story: Police
A 25-year-old man from Udupi, who tried to fleece Nayak's parents by enacting an abduction drama, has finally landed in prison. Police officials said the Udupi man, identified as Varun Nayak, who was addicted to gambling, was in Goa with friends when they hatched a plan for the fake kidnapping. The concerned parents lodged a complaint at the Udupi town police station. Sources said he had earlier discontinued his studies half-way and was unemployed.
