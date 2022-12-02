Moose Wala’s father hails Goldy Brar’s detention in US

Chandigarh

Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s father on Friday welcomed the news of the detention of gangster Satinderjeet Singh, alias Goldy Brar, prime accused in the case, by the US authorities.

In Mansa, Moose Wala’s father Balkaur Singh said: “I do not have any official information. I learnt through media reports that Brar has been detained. If it is so, I welcome it,” Singh told reporters.

Balkaur had on Thursday called upon the Union government to announce a reward of ₹2 crore for any information leading to the arrest of Canada-based gangster Brar. He had even offered to pay for the reward from his own pocket. Balkaur said his son was innocent and committed to his state.

Congress member of Parliament from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu tweeted: “The news of Goldy Brar being captured, if true, is a big relief to the parents of Sidhu Moosewala & people of Punjab as well because he was constantly trying to infest fear in the state. Many Congratulations to the DGP, entire Punjab police & other agencies involved in this action (sic).”

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. Goldy Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the singer’s murder. A red corner notice, which allows the arrest and detention of a fugitive abroad, was issued against him.

According to the 1,850-page chargesheet filed in the Moose Wala murder case, Brar was the mastermind behind the killing. Brar had given the news of the withdrawal of security of Moose Wala to shooters on May 28 and had asked them to hurry up and kill the singer on May 29, as per the chargesheet.

Moose Wala was among the 424 people whose security was pruned by the Punjab Police on a temporary basis.

Brar had coordinated with the accused and gangsters, including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, and the shooters and hatched the plan. According to the chargesheet, Brar had arranged weapons, money, cars, phones, sim cards, shelters etc, for the other accused.

The murder was in retaliation to youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera’s killing that took place last year.

Brar was also a key conspirator in the Dera Sacha Sauda follower murder incident which took place last month.

Two cases were registered against Brar in November 2020 and February 2021 on the charges of murder, attempt to murder and the Arms Act.