Moose Wala’s killing: Opposition trying to malign AAP govt’s clean image, says party spokesperson Kang
Castigating opposition leaders for playing “dirty politics” over the gruesome murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang on Thursday said that those who associated the singer-politician with gangsters are now trying to gain political mileage and malign the Punjab ruling party’s clean image.
He assured that justice will be delivered by arresting assailants very soon in this case.
Kang said the unfortunate incident has again exposed the “double standards” of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Congress.
“Their leaders, who have been associating Sidhu with gangsters and blamed him for promoting gun culture in Punjab, are now playing cheap tactics to gain political mileage and malign AAP government’s clean image,” Kang claimed at a press conference here.
Lambasting SAD president Sukhbir Badal for his scurrilous claims against the AAP government, Kang alleged that Badal had called Sidhu a gangster and even blamed him for Vikramjeet Singh alias Vicky Middukhera’s murder last year.
“The gangsters and mafia regime flourished during decades of ruling by both Congress and Akali Dal. They are now attempting to put all the blame, all their deceitfulness with Punjabis on the AAP government,” he said.
The AAP leader also raised questions over security in central jails, which are under the control of the BJP government.
“The Congress is chalking out strategies for the upcoming Sangrur bypolls and their leaders are shedding crocodile tears at the last rites ceremony for politics,” he said.
Mann meets Kejriwal
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met his party chief Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi on Thursday amid intensifying attack on the Punjab government following the singer’s murder. The meeting took place at Kejriwal’s residence.
Though there was no official statement from the government or the party on the meeting, a party leader said that the upcoming bypoll for the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat was among the issues discussed in the meeting. Mann is likely to travel to Mansa on Friday to meet the grieving family.
