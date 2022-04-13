Moosewala faces flak for calling Punjabis ‘traitors’ in his song

Chandigarh

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on Tuesday drew flak from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders who have accused him of calling the people of Punjab “traitors” in his latest song.

In the song titled ‘Scapegoat’, Moosewala, who unsuccessfully contested from Mansa as candidate of the Congress in the recently held assembly elections, vented his angst over the election results, asking people to identify the ‘gaddars’.

Reacting to the song, AAP spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang accused the singer of using derogatory language and disrespecting the people of Punjab.

Congress national president Sonia Gandhi and Punjab unit president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring should clarify their stand on the “objectionable lyrics”, Kang demanded at a press conference here, claiming that the song shows the Congress’s mentality and attitude towards the people of the state. He was accompanied by two other party spokespersons Neel Garg and Vaneet Verma.

“Moosewala has addressed 3 crore Punjabis as gaddar. He has not defamed Punjabis but also used foul language against them,” Kang claimed.

Garg asked the Congress high command to expel Moosewala from the party immediately and apologise to all Punjabis. The 4.12 minute-long song released on Youtube on Monday evening was watched by 2.7 million users by 7.30pm on Tuesday. “Kinne kihdi chuni sarkar dasso kaun, hun mainu lokon ae gaddar dasso kaun, jeet gaya kaun gaya haar dasso kaun, hun mainu logon ae gaddar dasso kaun,” goes the lyrics of the song. The song also refers to Simranjit Singh Mann, Paramjit Kaur Khalra and Deep Sidhu, saying people forgot their contribution.

Tourism and culture minister Harjot Singh Bains hit out hard at Moosewala, stating that defeat should be taken as lesson of introspection, but he (singer) seems to have lost his mind in arrogance. “People of Punjab have voted from their hearts, calling the voice of people gaddar is shameful,” he tweeted.

AAP legislator from Amritsar East Jeevan Jyot Kaur also posted: “Punjabis are neither traitors nor hypocrites @SidhuMoosevwala. We have a rich history and we always stand for justice and truth. Mind your words”.

Jalalabad MLA Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy also asked if this is Congress’ ideology. “You candidate insulted the mandate of Punjab,” he tweeted, tagging former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Warring. However, Congress leader and former minister Pargat Singh termed the AAP’s response to the song as “overreaction”, accusing the party of playing games by making the song an issue.