Moosewala faces flak for calling Punjabis ‘traitors’ in his song
Chandigarh
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on Tuesday drew flak from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders who have accused him of calling the people of Punjab “traitors” in his latest song.
In the song titled ‘Scapegoat’, Moosewala, who unsuccessfully contested from Mansa as candidate of the Congress in the recently held assembly elections, vented his angst over the election results, asking people to identify the ‘gaddars’.
Reacting to the song, AAP spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang accused the singer of using derogatory language and disrespecting the people of Punjab.
Congress national president Sonia Gandhi and Punjab unit president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring should clarify their stand on the “objectionable lyrics”, Kang demanded at a press conference here, claiming that the song shows the Congress’s mentality and attitude towards the people of the state. He was accompanied by two other party spokespersons Neel Garg and Vaneet Verma.
“Moosewala has addressed 3 crore Punjabis as gaddar. He has not defamed Punjabis but also used foul language against them,” Kang claimed.
Garg asked the Congress high command to expel Moosewala from the party immediately and apologise to all Punjabis. The 4.12 minute-long song released on Youtube on Monday evening was watched by 2.7 million users by 7.30pm on Tuesday. “Kinne kihdi chuni sarkar dasso kaun, hun mainu lokon ae gaddar dasso kaun, jeet gaya kaun gaya haar dasso kaun, hun mainu logon ae gaddar dasso kaun,” goes the lyrics of the song. The song also refers to Simranjit Singh Mann, Paramjit Kaur Khalra and Deep Sidhu, saying people forgot their contribution.
Tourism and culture minister Harjot Singh Bains hit out hard at Moosewala, stating that defeat should be taken as lesson of introspection, but he (singer) seems to have lost his mind in arrogance. “People of Punjab have voted from their hearts, calling the voice of people gaddar is shameful,” he tweeted.
AAP legislator from Amritsar East Jeevan Jyot Kaur also posted: “Punjabis are neither traitors nor hypocrites @SidhuMoosevwala. We have a rich history and we always stand for justice and truth. Mind your words”.
Jalalabad MLA Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy also asked if this is Congress’ ideology. “You candidate insulted the mandate of Punjab,” he tweeted, tagging former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Warring. However, Congress leader and former minister Pargat Singh termed the AAP’s response to the song as “overreaction”, accusing the party of playing games by making the song an issue.
-
Nine IPS officers shifted, Gaurav Yadav is ADGP, administration
Chandigarh : In yet another reshuffle, the Punjab government on Tuesday transferred nine IPS officers while posting Gaurav Yadav as ADGP, administration, with additional charge of special principal secretary to the chief minister. According to the orders by home secretary Anurag Verma,, STF against drugs RK Jaiswal has been posted as head of the cyber cell unit replacing G Nageswara Rao, who has now been posted as ADGP, human rights.
-
Saksham-22 will create awareness about clean and green energy: Swatantra Dev Singh
Jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh inaugurated the people-centric fuel conservation mega campaign 'Saksham-2022' at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on Monday. Saksham (Sanrakshan Kshamata Mahotsav) is an annual mass awareness campaign sponsored by oil marketing companies for educating the masses about environmental protection. This year, Saksham's theme is — “Celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav through green and clean energy.” Energy secure and energy-efficient Bharat is truly the Atmanirbhar Bharat,” added Swatantra Dev Singh.
-
Chandigarh: Firm’s contract cancelled for poor maintenance of roundabout
Acting tough against the poor maintenance of roundabouts in the city, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra on Tuesday ordered cancellation of the agreement for the maintenance of the Sector 4/5-9/8 roundabout. The roundabout's maintenance was allotted to M/s Bhejo Logistic Pvt Ltd for two years from June 12, 2021, to June 11, 2023. But an inspection found the roundabout's upkeep unsatisfactory as per the terms and conditions of the agreement.
-
Oppn slams AAP over Kejriwal’s meeting with top officials in CM Mann’s absence
Chandigarh: The opposition parties in Punjab on Tuesday slammed the Aam Aadmi Party over reports that party's national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal met senior officials from the state for a meeting in the capital. “Is Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann the head only in name?” he posted. Punjab cabinet minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, however, did not see anything wrong with the state officials' meeting with the party chief.
-
Two-day Bougainvillea festival begins at NBRI
A two-day Bougainvillea and Summer Plant Science Festival was inaugurated today at CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (CSIR-NBRI). Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak was the chief guest while Asim Arun, minister of state (independent charge), and Prof RK Dhiman, director, SGPGIMS, Lucknow, were present as the guest of honour. The festival will be open to the general public on April 13 from 10 am to 5 pm.
